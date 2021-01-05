Muradnagar Roof Collapse Case: Ghaziabad Police Arrests Absconding Contractor Ajay Tyagi

The Ghaziabad police arrested contractor Ajay Tyagi, who was on a run in connection with the collapse of the Muradnagar cemetery which took 25 lives on Sunday. After being absonding for a couple of days, Tyagi was arrested on Monday night after the Ghaziabad SSP announced a reward of Rs 25,000 in exchange for any information leading to his arrest. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought a report on the incident from the Meerut Divisional Commissioner and the Additional Director General of Police.

Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said that after 36 hours of search, they have arrested all the accused and their statements have been recorded and further probe is being carried.

The said gallery of the cremetorium collapsed on Sunday, killing 25 and injuring another 15. The incident took place in the morning where around 50 people, who had come to attend last rites of a fruit-seller, took shelter under the newly-built roof, to save themselves from getting drenched in the rain, but the roof suddenly collapsed, trapping all of them inside.

PM Modi & President Kovind had expressed their condolences

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the Muradnagar cemetery collapse, sending in his prayers for the relatives of the victims and those who had been injured in the accident. "The sad news of the unfortunate accident in Muradnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has caused great sorrow. The state government is engaged in relief and rescue work. I express my condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives in this accident, as well as wish the injured to get well soon," tweeted PM Modi.

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his sorrow over the incident, praying for the recovery of the injured. "The incident of roof collapse at the crematorium in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad is very sad. My condolences to the family of the deceased! I pray that the people hurt in this accident get well soon. The local administration is working for relief and assistance," he said.

