Nagpur Court Orders Former CM Fadnavis To Appear On January 4 After He Misses Summons

In a minor relief to former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, on Wednesday, the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class has asked Fadnavis to appear before it on 4 January 2020, according to ANI. Fadnavis had expressed his inability to appear before the court on Wednesday. He was summoned by the court for allegedly concealing criminal cases against him in the election affidavit.

Fadnavis told to appear on Jan 4

Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class,Nagpur asks Ex-Maharashtra CM&BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to appear before it on Jan 4,2020 after he expressed inability to appear today. In the case,he's accused of concealing info of 2 criminal matters against him in election affidavit. — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2019

Non-disclosure of cases: Nagpur police delivers summons to Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis summoned

Previously on November 29, Nagpur police delivered the summons to Fadnavis, who is incidentally the Nagpur MLA. A magistrate's court, on November 1, had restored an application seeking criminal proceedings against the BJP leader for alleged non-disclosure. City-based lawyer Satish Uke had filed an application in the court seeking that criminal proceedings be initiated against Fadnavis.

Nawab Malik preaches "fight and win" amid NCP supremo's revelation on Ajit-Fadnavis talks

While this plea was dismissed by the Bombay High Court, the Supreme Court, on October 1, directed the magistrate's court to go ahead with the application filed by Uke. Uke alleged that Fadnavis did not disclose information regarding cases of cheating and forgery were filed against Fadnavis in 1996 and 1998 in his election affidavit. Hence, the magistrate's court on November 4 said the case would be held as a summary criminal case, and issued notice.

Sharad Pawar admits, "I knew Devendra Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar were in talks"; adds caveat

Maha Vikas Aghadi wins floor test

Two days after the Maha Vikas Aghadi's leader Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the Chief Minister, the Shiv-Sena-Congress-NCP government was successful in proving a majority by garnering 169 votes in the floor test conducted on Saturday. As the Opposition staged a walkout - there were no votes against the alliance, while four chose to abstain from voting. The Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who is the first member of the Thackeray clan to hold a Chief ministerial position took oath at 6:40 PM on November 30 at Shivaji Park after being unanimously selected as the Maha Vikas Aghadi leader. Previously, Devendra Fadnavis stepped down as CM after 3 days, when Ajit Pawar rescinded his support to the BJP-led government.

Uddhav Thackeray withholds payment for several Fadnavis govt projects until reviewed