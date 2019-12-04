Nawab Malik Preaches "fight And Win" Amid NCP Supremo's Revelation On Ajit-Fadnavis Talks

In what seems to be a trend with the political leaders in Maharashtra, they have resorted to Hindi poetry to express their political views and situations indirectly. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, NCP leader Nawab Malik wrote that it is easy to run away from the struggles but one who fights can achieve the entire world. This comes at the backdrop of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress forming government in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, making sensational revelation, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in a TV interview said that he knew that talks were taking place between his nephew Ajit Pawar and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

मुश्किलो से भाग जाना आसान होता है,

हर पहलू ज़िंदगी का इम्तिहान होता है,

डरने वालो को मिलता नही कुछ ज़िंदगी मे,

लड़ने वालो क कदमो मे जहाँ होता है.. — Nawab Malik نواب ملک (@nawabmalikncp) December 4, 2019

On Tuesday, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar stated that his party would take a decision on his nephew Ajit Pawar’s induction into the Maha Vikas Aghadi government after the Winter session of the Maharashtra legislature. The winter session is scheduled to begin on December 16. This comes amid speculation that Ajit Pawar could become the Deputy Chief Minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parlays had been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the State. However, Ajit Pawar's decision to ally with the BJP to form the government on November 23 stumped the opposition. Thereafter, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP paraded its 162 MLAs in the Grand Hyatt hotel. After the Supreme Court ordered an immediate floor test, Ajit Pawar stepped down as the Deputy CM. He was followed by Devendra Fadnavis who too announced his resignation. Later, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance comprising the Sena, Congress, and NCP staked claim to form the government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, who took oath as the CM of Maharashtra in front of thousands of people at Shivaji Park on November 28.

