Drug Peddler Basit Visited Rhea & Showik Often; Made Contacts Via Their Parties: Sources

As Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Sushant's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda were picked up by the NCB, top sources have told Republic Media Network that drug peddler Basit Parihar met both Rhea and her brother 'regularly.' Sources said that Showik met Basit Parihar at a football club in Bandra and they soon became friends. Sources said that Basit regularly visited the Chakrabortys and that their friendship evolved over a period of time. In a major revelation, sources also said that Basit was in touch with a prominent drug peddler Sohail - who provided buds. Sources said that Showik took Basit to parties and established his contacts.

READ | Sushant Death Case: Sign The #CantGagSSRCoverage Petition, Here's How

Showik met Basit at football club in Bandra

Top sources have told Republic Media Network that Showik met Basit Parihar at a football club in Bandra and they soon became friends. Basit introduced him to Kaizan Ibraham, who is also been apprehended by the NCB for questioning. Ibraham works as a PR executive in a restaurant, sources said. Kaizan supplied drugs to friends through Showik contacts.

Sources also said that they tried to sell buds at the football club where youngsters would come to play. They said that Showik, Basit, Zaid, Kaizan, Karan and Abbas were dealing with curated marijuana or bud. They had purchased buds and sold it off at a profit margin of five times. A local weed has 7 to ten per cent THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) but buds have 28 to 35 THC which makes it very potent and lethal, sources said. The NCB is trying to locate Sohail, they said. The NCB is focusing on the criminal conspiracy angle in this case and Showik & Rhea both are being examined by the federal anti-narcotics agency.

READ | Rhea-Showik's drug nexus OUT; 'Tried to sell 3x potent buds at football club in Bandra'

Showik, Miranda to face joint interrogation

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has sent the summons to Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Sushant's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda. While Miranda has been picked by the NCB team and has been taken to the agency's office in Mumbai's Ballard Pier, sources said that Showik has called the NCB team & urged to join the probe 'due to media presence.' Both are currently at NCB office.

NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra confirmed that Showik, Miranda will be jointly interrogated and they will be made to confront drug peddlers also. As the NCB team raided the house of Rhea and Miranda on Friday morning, the agency has seized Showik's laptop and crucial digital evidence. Moreover, drug peddler Basit is currently being taken for medical test and then is likely to be produced before magistrate court.

READ | Sushant Death Probe LIVE Updates

NCB raids Rhea's and Samuel Miranda's house

In a massive development on Friday, the NCB raided Rhea Chakraborty's residence who is the prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The NCB team reached Rhea’s residence on early Friday morning and began searching the house for any further evidence that may confirm that the accused was dealing in narcotics. Shortly after, NCB also raided Samuel Miranda's residence, and sources informed that Rhea's laptop, hard drive have been seized.

Republic TV on Thursday, accessed a WhatsApp chat between Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik from 15th March 2020, where the siblings are seeing discussing 'buds' (marijuana). In a private WhatsApp group — including Rhea, Showik, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant — the conversation indicates revolving around drug procurement.

READ | NCB raids Rhea Chakraborty's house amid drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.