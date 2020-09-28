NCB Opposes Bail For Rhea & Showik, Alleges 'both Active Members Of Drug Syndicate'

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Monday opposed the bail plea for prime accused Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty in the ongoing drug investigation. In the affidavit filed by the NCB in the Bombay High Court, Sameer Wankhede, the Zonal Director stated that the bail application should be rejected.

"At the onset it is submitted that the application filed by the applicant (Rhea & Showik Chakraborty) is devoid of any merits and therefore deserves to be rejected," the affidavit read. "Rhea has actively aided, abetted, and financed other accused person for the drug transaction in pursuance criminal conspiracy," it further said.

In a separate affidavit filed for Showik, the statement reads, "There is ample evidence to show that the applicant has not only regularly dealt but has also financed to illicit trafficking of drugs. Needless to mention that he is also the conspirator alongwith other accused in the same, from whom commercial quantity of contraband was recovered 1.i. Anuj Keshwani."

Rhea Chakraborty's Bail Plea Hearing Adjourned Till September 29

Bombay High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik for 29th September. According to sources, Rhea's lawyer questioned the ongoing probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau and their jurisdiction.

In her petition to the High court, Rhea, through her lawyer Satish Maneshinde, claimed innocence in the drug case for which she has been arrested and stated that she "has not committed any crime whatsoever". This comes after Rhea Chakraborty had cracked before the NCB's questioning after earlier claiming that she had never used drugs, and doubling back on her submission from even before that wherein she had allegedly admitted to drug peddling charges.

Her bail plea was scheduled to be heard by a single bench presided over by Justice Sarang Kotwal on Wednesday. However, since the High Court suspended the day's hearings owing to heavy rains in the city, the plea was heard on Thursday and is now adjourned till September 29.

