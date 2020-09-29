NCB To Summon 10 TOP Bollywood Actors & Producers In Drug Probe As 'Phase 3' Begins

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death and an alleged Bollywood drug nexus will summon 10 actors and producers for questioning, Republic Media Network sources said. This comes after Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday recorded statements of actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, and Republic found out that Phase 3 of the investigation will begin next.

NCB's crackdown on drug nexus in Bollywood

NCB has also arrested Dharma Productions' executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad. The agency has so far arrested at least 19 persons in these cases. While Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were questioned at the NCB's zonal office at Ballard Estate, Padukone was questioned at a guest house in Colaba. The NCB had earlier arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and some suspected drug peddlers.

Sources have told Republic that the 'Phase 3' of NCB's Bollywood drug probe will see names even bigger and more influential than Deepika Padukone and the others coming under the agency's radar. Furthermore, the four actors summoned so far - Deepika, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh - appear to all have 'read from the same script', sources said, adding that they have only piled on the trouble for themselves by doing so and are aware that they are cornered.

All four have claimed that 'hash isn't a drug', while two have also tried to claim that the NCB isn't versed with 'Bollywood English'. Lastly, the NCB is said to be shocked at the pressure it is coming under over Kshitij Prasad's arrest, from bureaucrats and politicians. The agency is confident, however, that a lot of names will come out over the course of his interrogation in custody, and has also dismissed as 'malicious' claims of physical overreach in its grilling of the director/producer who was once associated with a top Bollywood production banner. Sources told Republic that the NCB has a lot more evidence it hasn't presented yet and another set of summons for the actors hasn't been ruled out.

NCB chief will be handed a 'drug dossier'

Sources revealed that NCB Chief Rakesh Asthana will be been handed a 'drug dossier' by the officials. As per sources, this drug dossier contains a list of top Bollywood stars involved in procuring drugs. It also contains a detailed report of drug chats between Bollywood actors and peddlers along with testimonies of actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor. It also holds the testimonies of others including those of KWAN talent managers Karishma Prakash, Shruti Modi and designer Simone Khambatta. The drug dossier also holds details on the financial dealings and ownership of KWAN talent management agency and the testimonies of KWAN members and their links to drug peddlers.

