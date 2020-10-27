NCW Takes Cognisance Of Nikita Tomar's Daylight Murder In Haryana; Instructs DGP To Act

National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday, October 27 took suo moto cognizance of the incident where a woman was shot dead in Ballabgarh, Haryana. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said that she will also write to DGP Haryana to nab the other accused.

Nikita Tomar shot outside her college

On Monday, a 21-year-old woman Nikita Tomar was shot dead outside her college in Haryana's Ballabgarh. As per news agency PTI, the incident took place when the woman came out of her college after appearing for an exam. The accused allegedly tried to abduct her in his vehicle and shot her when she tried to resist.

ACP Ballabgarh Jaiveer Singh Rathi has told the media that the victim was taken to the hospital but she succumbed to her injuries. One of the accused was arrested on Tuesday from Mewat. Police also added that preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and one of the accused knew each other. In the CCTV footage, Nikita is seen struggling to get free while the accused, Taufeeq, forces her. As she refuses to get inside the car, the accused shoots her in a point-blank range and flees the spot with his accomplice.

Sources told Republic TV that the accused Taufeeq had proposed to Nikita in 2018 and had also spoken to her family for marriage. However, after the family refused, Taufeeq allegedly resorted to eve-teasing the girl and the family had made several complaints. Protests have erupted in Ballabgarh against the brutal murder. Nikita's sister has told Republic TV that the accused attacked her when she came out from the exam center and everything was captured on CCTV. She claimed that even after various complaints, Police and government have not taken action.

"We complained earlier also as these people used to trouble her and now they have killed my daughter," said the victim's father. "My daughter went to appear for an examination at the college. The assailant tried to forcibly make her sit in his car but she refused. After a brief scuffle, he shot her," he added.

"Nikita had come to college for an exam. Accused Touseef, whom she knew, tried to speak to her and then shot her," said Jaiveer Rathi ACP Ballabgarh. He added that the girl had gone to college for an exam when the incident happened and the girl was shot by the accused. The victim was a student of B Com final year.

