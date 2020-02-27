The Debate
The Debate
Delhi Violence: US Embassy In India Asks Citizens To Be Cautious, Maintain A 'low Profile'

Law & Order

Amid the rampant violence in the national capital, the US Embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday has warned its citizens to be cautious.

New Delhi violence

Amid the rampant violence in the national capital, the US Embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday warned its citizens to be cautious and asked them to avoid all areas of demonstrations. In a notice put up on the Embassy's website, they wrote, "It is important that you monitor local media outlets for updates on demonstrations, road and Metro closures, and possible curfews. The Government of India-imposed law that prohibits political gatherings of four or more people – known as Section 144 – remains in effect in certain areas."

Further, the Embassy pointed out a few actions that should be taken by the citizens like- avoiding locations where heavy traffic or road closures or protests are expected, keeping a low profile, being aware of their surroundings, and so on. 

Violence in the National Capital

Violence has broken out in several areas in northeast Delhi. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property. Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP was left injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. 

On Wednesday, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer was found dead in North-East Delhi's Chand Bagh area amid the heavy stone-pelting in the area. According to the recent reports, 22 people have been killed so far in the violence. 

Read: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pens poem on Delhi violence, titles it 'Hell'

Amid the rampant violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday and then again in the evening. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials participated in the first meeting.

It was on Sunday evening that clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups, with both the groups hurling stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police. The Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charges to disperse the protesters.

Read: NSA Doval intervenes amid Delhi violence; assures citizens there's nothing to fear

PM Modi appeals to citizens

Two days after violence broke out in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the people of Delhi to maintain calm and brotherhood. He has also taken a review of the current situation. Taking to Twitter, he said that it is important for the people to restore normalcy. He also said that peace and harmony are central to the ethos of the nation.

 Read: Delhi violence result of intelligence failure, hence Home Ministry's failure: Rajinikanth

Read: Delhi violence: US, Russia ask nationals to exercise caution, avoid affected areas

Image Credits: AP

