Delhi Violence: US Embassy In India Asks Citizens To Be Cautious, Maintain A 'low Profile'

Amid the rampant violence in the national capital, the US Embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday warned its citizens to be cautious and asked them to avoid all areas of demonstrations. In a notice put up on the Embassy's website, they wrote, "It is important that you monitor local media outlets for updates on demonstrations, road and Metro closures, and possible curfews. The Government of India-imposed law that prohibits political gatherings of four or more people – known as Section 144 – remains in effect in certain areas."

Further, the Embassy pointed out a few actions that should be taken by the citizens like- avoiding locations where heavy traffic or road closures or protests are expected, keeping a low profile, being aware of their surroundings, and so on.

Violence in the National Capital

Violence has broken out in several areas in northeast Delhi. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property. Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP was left injured during clashes in Gokulpuri.

On Wednesday, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer was found dead in North-East Delhi's Chand Bagh area amid the heavy stone-pelting in the area. According to the recent reports, 22 people have been killed so far in the violence.

Amid the rampant violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday and then again in the evening. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials participated in the first meeting.

It was on Sunday evening that clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups, with both the groups hurling stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police. The Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charges to disperse the protesters.

PM Modi appeals to citizens

Two days after violence broke out in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the people of Delhi to maintain calm and brotherhood. He has also taken a review of the current situation. Taking to Twitter, he said that it is important for the people to restore normalcy. He also said that peace and harmony are central to the ethos of the nation.

Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2020

Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2020

Image Credits: AP