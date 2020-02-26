Delhi Violence Result Of Intelligence Failure, Hence Home Ministry's Failure: Rajinikanth

Actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday spoke about the escalating communal tensions in North-East Delhi and stated that the police should take strict action against those who spread violence. 25 people have died so far and almost 200 have been taken injured.

While interacting with the media, Rajini spoke about how the violent protests happening during the visit of US President Donald Trump were not right. "This kind of violence during the US President's visit is not right. The violent clashes are a result of intelligence failure, and hence a failure of the Home Ministry," he said.

Expressing his doubts about some unnamed forces trying to instigate the protesters, Rajinikanth said, "Protests can happen peacefully, they don't have to be violent. If violence breaks out during peaceful protests, then it should be dealt with iron fist. Some forces have been trying to instigate the protesters into violence and that should be controlled."

He once again cleared his stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act and stated that the act is not against the Muslims of India. "People including senior journalists are trying to paint me as a BJP person, but I speak what I think is right. Once again I tell you if Muslims are affected by the CAA then I will stand against the act," he clarified.

The Delhi violence

Violence has broken out in several areas in northeast Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction. Amid the rampant violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday and then again in the evening. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials participated in the first meeting, and in the second one, the Delhi Police was given a free hand to quell the violence.

Additionally, the Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order), while in a more recent and significant development, NSA Ajit Doval has inspected the protest sites and has been charged with reining in the violence.

