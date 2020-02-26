West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Pens Poem On Delhi Violence, Titles It 'Hell'

With the ongoing violent clashes in North-East Delhi, West Bengal Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday penned a poem on the communal tensions in North-East Delhi. The Poem titled 'Hell' in English has also been written in Hindi and Bangla.

The poem posted on TMC's official Facebook page has briefly spoken about multiple deaths and bloodshed that has been shaking the National Capital over the last few days.

In her poem 'Hell,' CM Mamata Banerjee went on to describe how a peaceful country has turned violent. She also went on to raise questions about democracy coming to an end, and demanded a solution to the 'sacred land turning into hell.'

CM Mamata appeals for peace

While addressing the media at Kolkata airport on February 25, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her concerns about the escalating violence in North-East Delhi and appealed to the citizens to maintain peace. "I am extremely concerned and disturbed. We should maintain peace. I don’t know why is it happening and what is happening. I appeal to all, that we should maintain peace. We are watching the situation," she said.

The Delhi violence

Violence has broken out in several areas in northeast Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction. Amid the rampant violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday and then again in the evening. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials participated in the first meeting, and in the second one, the Delhi Police was given a free hand to quell the violence.

Additionally, the Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order), while in a more recent and significant development, NSA Ajit Doval has inspected the protest sites and has been charged with reining in the violence. He will report to the CCS and the Prime Minister.

