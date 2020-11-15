NGT Asks Pollution Control Bodies To Ensure Compliance With Directions For 3 Waste Plants

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to issue suitable directions for compliance with their proposals for the waste-to-energy plants in Ghazipur, Okhla and Bawana. The court order came following a September 24 report filed by the CPCB, while hearing an application filed by Sukhdev Vihar Residents' Welfare Association in a decided matter for the award of compensation for violation of environmental norms.

"Let the CPCB and DPCC issue appropriate directions for compliance of (sic) the observations and recommendations, by the waste-to-energy plants in question", a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said in an order released on November 11.

The committee is also at liberty to recover compensation in terms of the orders already passed by this Tribunal for any violations which may be found, the order stated.

Joint inspection team monitors the three plants

Meanwhile, a joint inspection team observed the three plants in February-March. After monitoring the Bawana plant, CPCB recommended ensuring better efficiency and optimum power generation. The CPCB further recommended that the unit should improve waste segregation and take necessary measures to reduce fugitive emissions specifically during material handling. Efforts are also required to reuse the bottom ash and fly ash utilisation should be made instead of dumping them on the landfill site, CPCB stated.

It further recommended the Ghazipur unit to obtain valid permission to operate from the DPCC and to ensure that it is operational at full capacity when a joint inspection is carried out so that the results are conclusive. It also suggested the Ghazipur the Okhla plants to take required measures to ensure that the concentration levels of all monitored parameters in stack emission are within the stipulated limits. Furthermore, the CPCB maintained that a constant ambient air quality monitoring station should be installed at the earliest at the Okhla plant, which should also utilise 100 percent fly ash for beneficial purposes like bricks manufacturing, etc.

The three plants were monitored after an issue was highlighted against the setting up of the waste-to-energy plant near Okhla's sewage treatment plant in Delhi. The petitioners, including the Residents' Welfare Associations, objected to the setting up of the plant in the vicinity on account of the potential danger to human health and the environment. The NGT has however found that the location of the plant was not against the norms and that the colonies were in upwind directions, so emissions did not affect them.

Furthermore, it was found that the plant was lacking in its operations and was causing a violation of environmental norms, for which it was necessary to take remedial steps. Remedial action was ordered to be taken, including payment of environmental compensation of Rs 25 lakh, instead of shutting it down. The NGT further instructed to conduct monthly inspections by the regulators of the plants.

(With ANI inputs) (Image-PTI)