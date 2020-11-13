SC Amends Telangana HC's Orders, Sale & Use Of Firecrackers Banned Based On NGT's Order

The Supreme Court on Friday issued an interim order banning the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers across the country in line with the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order of November 9.

While hearing a petition against the ban on firecrackers by the Telangana Government, the top court amended the Telangana High Court's orders, ruling that there would be a 'total ban' against the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers in line with NGT's order of November 9 which applies to all States including that of Telangana. The vacation bench was led by Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

Which states does the order apply to?

The top court's order would be applicable to all cities/ towns in the country where the average ambient air quality during November falls under the 'poor' and above category. For cities where air quality is 'moderate' or below, only green crackers will be sold and the timings for the use and bursting of crackers would be restricted to two hours during festivals like Diwali, Chatt, New Year, Christmas, etc, as per the concerned states' specifications.

As per the orders of the top court, firecrackers will be banned from the midnight of November 9-10 to the midnight of November 30- December 1. Any further decision would be reviewed thereafter.

According to the NGT's guidelines, issued by the body on November 9, there is a ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in cities/ towns in the country where the average ambient air quality during November (as per available data of last year) falls under 'poor' and above category. This will stay in effect till November 30.

Earlier this month, the NGT had issued notices to 23 States and union territories regarding the imposition of a ban on firecrackers in the interest of public health and the environment. The ban has been considered keeping in mind a potential rise in pollution levels which experts say could be "hazardous" for COVID-19 patients.

