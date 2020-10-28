NIA Raids Trusts, NGOs, Activists In Jammu & Kashmir; Probes Alleged Hawala Terror Funding

In an early morning swoopdown, the National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out raids at multiple locations in the Valley to probe the alleged hawala terror funding.

Sources said the NIA sleuths, accompanied by paramilitary CRPF personnel and J&K police, carried out raids at different locations in Srinagar city and Bandipora.

Raids were conducted at the office of one trust, (office of which is located in the premises of prominent English newspaper of the valley) in Srinagar city.

Reports further suggest that raids were also carried out at the offices of a local NGO called Athroat.

Meanwhile, the residence of human rights activist Khuram Parvez at Sonwar was also raided by the investigating agency.

In Bandipora, NIA raided the residential house of a Hurriyat activist namely Mohammad Yousuf Sofi of Brar, Bandipora.

The raids are being conducted as part of a new case registered by NIA related to certain NGOs allegedly raising funds for separatist activities, sources said.

Slamming the move, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti Tweeted, "NIA raids on human rights activist Khurram Parvez & Greater Kashmir office in Srinagar is yet another example of GOIs vicious crackdown on freedom of expression & dissent. Sadly, NIA has become BJPs pet agency to intimidate & browbeat those who refuse to fall in line."

Pertinently, the anti-terror probe agency is investigating cases related to terror funding in Kashmir through hawala channels. The agency has carried out a series of raids on separatists, their sympathizers and some businessmen in the last more than three years.

The crackdown by the NIA on alleged terror funding to separatist leaders and their sympathizers has caused a significant dent into their activities in Kashmir. Incidents of street protests, violence, the local recruitment of youth into terrorism in Kashmir have reduced drastically due to the “effective” action of security forces and probe agencies against separatists and their sympathizers.

