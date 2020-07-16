NIA Raids UK-based Pro-Khalistani 'Sikhs For Justice' Member Pamma's House In Mohali

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) has searched the house of pro-Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Pamma in Mohali. Pamma was a member of banned organisations Sikh for Justice (SFJ) and Khalistan Tiger Force and currently residing in the UK. However, the family of Pamma including his mother and father are staying in Mohali and when the search was carried out by the agency the duo were present at home.

During the search of the house, NIA has seized the documents including pamphlets with provocative content about Khalistan. Meanwhile, NIA has also questioned the family members of Pamma about his last visit to India. NIA has issued the notice to Pamma for his appearance before the NIA’s Delhi office on July 21.

Since the government of India has declared all who are promoting the Khalistani movement in Punjab as terrorists, NIA has registered a case against Pamma. The case has been registered against him in 2019 under section 124 A, 153 A, 153B, 505 and 120B of IPC. Meanwhile, NIA also slapped sections 13, 17 and 18 of Unlawful activities act 1967.

During the time of militancy in Punjab, Pamma had managed to reach the UK and settled there from the early 90s. Since then he did not return to his native land. Beyond the case with NIA, Punjab police have also registered the cases against Pamma for provoking the youth to join the Khalistani movement in Punjab.

Pamma was arrested in Portugal in 2015 as red corner notice was issued against him. After his arrest Punjab government had applied for extradition of Pamma which was turned down. In 2016 Interpol has withdrawn the name of Pamma from the list.

Sikh for Justice (SFJ) having members in different countries running the campaign referendum 2020 in support of Khalistan in Punjab. The connections of these banned organisations have spread to Pakistan also as a Harpinder Ranjit Singh Neeta was residing in Pakistan and promoting the movement for Khalistan.

