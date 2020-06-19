Punjab Police Nabs 2 Khalistani Operatives, Unravel Pak-backed Terror Plot

Two alleged Khalistani operatives who were preparing to carry out a series of terror attacks and targeted killings at the behest of their Pakistani mentors and handlers were arrested by the Punjab Police on Thursday. Among other things, a German-made MP5 sub-machine gun, a 9 mm pistol with 4 magazines, and two mobile phones with a host of incriminatory conversations, messages and photographs were seized from the duo.

The police said it acted on a tip-off on Thursday night after which an Amritsar Rural police team raided a spot near Gurdaspuria Dhaba on the GT Road, PS Jandiala, and apprehended Gurmeet Singh and Vikram Singh. The police have registered an FIR under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, and other penal provisions.

READ | 'Attempts Being Made To Mislead Youth': Akal Takht Chief Clarifies On 'Khalistan' Remark

READ | Vindu Dara Singh asserts 'We are India' amid Khalistan comment from Akal Takht Jathedar

'Suspicious transactions' with Pak

Briefing reporters on Friday, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said the mobile phones revealed "suspicious transactions" with Pakistan-based elements, including photographs, voice messages, as well as the coordinates of a particular geo-location. Moreover, a large variety of posts and web-links linked with Khalistan were also found on the mobile phone of Gurmeet Singh, who has been in regular touch with anti-India elements sponsored by Pakistan.

Upon interrogation, Gurmeet revealed that their Pakistan based handlers had been instructing them to carry out terror attacks in Punjab, especially targeting of persons belonging to a particular community, to further the cause of Khalistan. He further disclosed that he had visited Pakistan about three years ago to meet his handlers.

Efforts were being made to fix the identities of the Pakistan-based mentors and handlers of the terrorist module, the DGP said, adding that further investigations to unearth the full linkages and ramifications of the terror module, including those based across the border, were in progress.

(With inputs from agencies) (PTI Photo)

READ | Mohali Court Grants Police 3 Day Custody Of Alleged Arms Dealer To Khalistani Terrorists

READ | Pro-Khalistan Posters Spotted In Haryana's Sirsa; Probe Initiated