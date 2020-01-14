Nirbhaya Case: SC Dismisses Convict's Curative Petition, Asha Devi Calls It A 'big Day'

After the Supreme Court dismissed curative petitions of the two Nirbhaya case convicts, on Tuesday, the mother of the victim Asha Devi said that it was a big day for her. She added that her "biggest day" will be on January 22 when convicts will be hanged. A five-judge Bench of Justices NV Ramana, Arun Mishra, RF Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan heard the petitions filed by Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh.

Asha Devi on SC dismissing petitions

Asha Devi while flashing victory signs said, "This is a big day for me. I had been struggling for the last 7 years. But the biggest day will be 22nd January when they (convicts) will be hanged.”

SC dismissed convicts’ petition

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court bench dismissed the curative pleas of Vinay and Mukesh- two convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case. In an in-chamber hearing, the bench contended that there was no merit in the pleas. Now, mercy petition is the last remaining option for the rapists. On January 7, the Patiala House Court issued the death warrant for the execution of all the 4 convicts. They will be hanged till death on January 22 at 7 am.

Asha Devi before the hearing

Ahead of the Supreme Court's hearing of the curative petitions, Asha Devi had stated that she is sure the plea will be rejected. She said, "I am sure that their plea will be rejected today, and they will be hanged to death on January 22, giving justice to Nirbhaya."

Asha Devi said, "Their review petitions earlier have been rejected. The Court has held a video conference and asked the culprits to file a curative. Their lawyers did not do anything back then. Finally, when the court decided to give them a death sentence and selected a date, they are now doing everything they can to delay it."

(With ANI Inputs)

