Nirbhaya Convicts' Counsel Intends To Approach Supreme Court Once Delhi HC Order Arrives

After the Delhi High Court dismissed the plea of Nirbhaya rapists challenging their execution, the Delhi gang-rape convicts' lawyer AP Singh said that he is yet to get a copy of the order after which he will move to the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing.

Speaking to reporters outside the court premises early Friday morning, AP Singh alleged that the system is biased against the defendants as it has become a "prestige issue" for all institutions.

"I will go to the Supreme Court when I get the order copy. I have spoken to Registrar, I will go to him," Singh said. All four convicts are scheduled to be hanged on Friday at 5:30 AM in Tihar jail No. 3.

'Prestige issue'

Singh went on to suggest that the four pillars of democracy, including media, are against the convicts since the case is a prestige issue.

"This has become a prestige issue for every institution. The media thought that they will be defeated if the execution of these poor, under-privileged, convicts is stopped," the lawyer added.

'Coronavirus proved to be deadly'

The lawyer also expressed his dismay over their pending petition in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which has halted operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We didn't get the relief from there too and so coronavirus also proved to be deadly for us," AP Singh said adding, "There's curfew everywhere in India but still the hanging will proceed."

Delhi HC dismisses plea

Upholding the Patiala House Court's order refusing to stay execution of the four convicts, the Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the convicts' plea challenging their scheduled execution. Justice Manmohan told the convicts' lawyer to understand his case was closing and that his clients will soon meet God.

The four Nirbhaya rapists had sought a stay in execution, but the Patiala House Court had rejected it after which they moved the Delhi High Court.

While arguing the case for the convicts, their lawyer AP Singh claimed that several petitions were pending before various government bodies — one petition is pending before the NHRC, one mercy petition is pending with the President, one divorce petition pending in a Bihar court, one petition pending before the HC, one petition against the CEC also pending before the HC.

In response, both the Delhi government counsel Rahul Mehra and Justice Manmohan maintained that those were irrelevant cases. The court said that any issues arising out of the ADJ’s order should directly go to the Supreme Court.

