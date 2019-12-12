Nirbhaya Rape Case: All Convicts Summoned By Court To Ensure 'excercise Of Legal Options'

As seven years have passed since the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape, all accused in the case will be produced before the Patiala House Court on Friday, as per sources. Sources report that they are being produced through video conferencing in accordance with the court's previous orders. The convicts are being brought to court to ascertain the exercise of their legal remedies as their review and curative petitions are pending in the apex court.

Nirbahaya rapists summoned by court

As renewed protests continue in Delhi demanding the hanging of the four convicts, Tihar jail officials have stated that in case of the scheduled execution, a hangman will be called from Uttar Pradesh. Furthermore, officials state that they will be about the last decision 48 hours prior. Currently, Tihar Jail had reiterated that they currently do not have a hangman. All four convicts in the Nirbhaya case are lodged in India's biggest jail - Tihar.

Convict files for review in SC

Earlier on Tuesday, one of the Nirbhaya rape convicts - Akshay Kumar Singh moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking review of its 2017 judgment awarding death penalty. In the review plea, the convict put forth farcical and absolutely baseless arguments to consolidate his stand--including 'Satyug', Delhi AQI, and even the wedding of the rapist's sister. The rapist even contended Nirbhaya's dying declaration, claiming that it had been "contrived" and that it should be "kept out of consideration."

The Nirbhaya case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16 in 2012 in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015.

The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed death sentence by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017. In July 2018, the SC rejected the review pleas filed by the three convicts for a re-examination of its 2017 judgment. The Tihar jail administration had issued a notice to the convicts on October 31 this year reminding them about the mercy petition being their last option after exhausting all other legal options.