Third Hanging Date Set, Nirbhaya's Mother Cautiously Expresses 'hope'; Won't Stand Down

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi spoke to the media on Monday, February 17, and said that she is hopeful that her daughter's rapists will be hanged on March 3, as per the death warrants issued by the Patiala House Court. Asha Devi said that the convicts have been given a lot of chances to exercise their rights and legal remedies and further delay would result in exposing flaws in the law and order of the country.

Asha Devi on the new death warrant

Speaking about the death warrant, Asha Devi said, “I am happy, we have struggled a lot. We were waiting for all their remedies to be finished so that a death warrant could be issued. The death warrant has finally been issued again and we hope that they are hanged on March 3. I have been upset a lot of times, but I am not going to stand down. I am hopeful that they will be hanged.”

“The courts have given them a lot of chances. They will always keep on trying to seek remedies in the case. But it is the responsibility of the law and order in our country to ensure that justice is done,” she added.

Third death warrant issued to Nirbhaya convicts

In yet another development in the December 12 rape case, the Patiala house court issued a third death warrant on Monday. As per the warrant, the Nirbhaya rapists will be hanged on March 3. This comes after Patiala House Court heard the arguments of both the prosecutor and the counsels for rapists.

Currently, SC has rejected all convicts review petition while the President has rejected three mercy pleas. The Supreme Court has rejected three convicts' curative petition, while one is pending. Previously, the Patiala House court had set an execution date on January 22 and later extended it to February 1.

