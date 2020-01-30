Nirbhaya's Mother Slams Rapists' Delay Tactics, Alleges Current Law 'supporting Them'

On Thursday, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi accused the advocates of the rapists of making a mockery of the judicial system. She also blamed the existing law which gave precedence to the rights of the convicts. According to her, the entire attempt of the convicts was to ensure that the date of hanging was deferred. Thereafter, she expressed hope that the rapists would be hanged as soon as possible.

Read: Nirbhaya Case: SC Dismisses Convict Mukesh's Plea, To Be Hanged As Scheduled On February 1

Asha Devi remarked, “What their lawyers have done is a mockery of the law. Such a law has been made. Why has such a law been kept even though 7 years have lapsed and many such incidents have happened? When the death warrant was issued, they remembered to file all the petitions. Their only aim is to ensure that the date of hanging is deferred. That’s what is happening. January 22 lapsed, now February 1 is going to come. Our law is supporting them. But I am also struggling for 7 years. I have followed every law. I hope that they are hanged as soon as possible.”

Read: As SC Nod Moves Nirbhaya Rapists Closer To Gallows, Her Mother Seeks Anti-delay Guidelines

Rapists scheduled to hang on February 1

Asha Devi’s comments come ahead of the SC hearing on the curative plea filed by Akshay, one of the convicts. A day earlier, the SC dismissed convict Mukesh’s review plea of the President’s rejection of his mercy petition. Meanwhile, another rapist Vinay’s mercy plea is pending before President Kovind. On the other hand, Pawan, the fourth convict in the Nirbhaya case is yet to file a curative petition. All of them are scheduled to hang on February 1, 2020, at 6 am.

Read: Nirbhaya Case: Mother Confident Of Convicts' Hanging On February 1, Slams Delaying Tactics

The Nirbhaya case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

Read: "Hearing Someone Being Hanged On Feb 1 Is Top Priority": CJI On Nirbhaya Convicts