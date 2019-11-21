Nithyananda Case: Gujarat HC Directs Police To Produce Petitioner's "confined" Daughters

As the alleged kidnapping case against controversial godman Swami Nithyananda grew larger, Gujarat High Court on Thursday has set a deadline of November 26 to present the two victims Nanditha Janardhana Sharma (Nityanandita) and Lopamudra Janardhana Sharma (Tatvapriya) before the court. This order was directed to the Vivekanand Police Station in Ahmedabad Rural district after the victims' parents petitioned the Court. The Gujarat HC has stated that if the police fail to produce the victims on the above date, 'action taken report be filed'.

Here is the court order:

What is the alleged kidnapping case?

Petitioners Janardana Sharma and his wife told the Gujarat High Court on Monday that their two elder daughters, Lopamudra Janardhana Sharma (21) and Nandita (18) who were studying in Nithyananda's Yogini Sarvagyapeetham institution had refused to accompany them. Their younger minor-aged daughters, who have been rescued by the couple, were allegedly kidnapped and kept in illegal confinement for more than two weeks, claim the parents after officials of the institute allegedly refused to let them meet their daughters. The couple has sought the court's direction to the police as well the institute's authorities to produce their other daughters in court as they have allegedly been 'illegally confined' and hand them over to the parents. The couple has also asked for an investigation into other minors kept at the institute.

Victim's father speaks to Republic TV

Speaking to Republic TV on his daughters' illegal confinement, he said "Between September and October, our daughters called us thrice from different numbers. They asked us to take them away from the ashram. My second daughter called me and cried: "Appa, bacchao idhar se" (Dad, help me from here)." He added, "My wife and I went there, but we weren't allowed inside." Inspite of the police's help, the father claims thst his eldest daughter is still not accessible. He said, "Even when the police tried to help us, they still didn't show us all the three daughters. We still don't know where our first daughter is."

Nithyananda's rape case

In June 2018, a Karnataka trial court framed had framed charges against Nithyananda in a rape case. According to the charges, he faces trial under Sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural sex), 420 (cheating), 114 (criminal abetment), 201 (disappearance of evidence, giving false information), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Previously, the self-styled godman had grabbed the nation's attention when a clip had surfaced showing Nithyananda allegedly in a compromising position with an actress.

