Non-bailable Warrant Issued Against Self-styled God-man Nithyananda

Trouble seems to have mounted for self-styled godman Nithyananda as a non-bailable warrant has been issued against him on Wednesday. The controversial godman, who has been on a run from country to country has now been issued a non-bailable warrant by the Ramnagar trial court.

Read: Father of 'missing girls' wants investigation in Nithyananda case to be done by CBI

Nithyananda was summoned before the Ramnagar trial court after the Karanataka CID moved court stating that the High Court had cancelled his bail. His failure to appear before the court has now led to a non-bailable warrant being issued against him. There is still ambiguity about where Nithyananda is currently in hiding. Latest reports had suggested that he might have been in Jamaica, however, his whereabouts could not be confirmed.

Read: Nithyananda likely in Jamaica, 'accidental death' of counterpart raises questions

Charges against Nithyananda

Nithyananda is facing charges in several Indian states, primarily in Karnataka where he faces a host of charges including rape (376), unnatural sex (377) cheating (420), criminal abutment (114). In Gujarat, Nithyananda is booked under Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and Section 344 (wrongful confinement for ten or more days).

Read: Nithyananda likely in Jamaica, 'accidental death' of counterpart raises questions

He also has a Habeas Corpus case pending in front of Gujarat High Court filed by Janardhan Sharma- the father of the two girls who have been 'missing' since November 2019. In the latest, a mysterious affidavit had appeared before the court attested by the Indian High Commission in Jamaica stating that the two girls were now in Jamaica and were not under any kind of pressure from Nithyananda. It was also mentioned that they in fact did not want to come back to India and were apprehensive of their father subjecting them to physical harm.

Read: Karnataka HC issues notices to Nithyananda on bail cancellation plea