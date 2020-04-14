Good News: Here Are Some Stories That Will Lighten Up Your Mood Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

As the world grapples with loss, fear and destruction, benevolent and witty videos on the internet help keep the spirits high. The online content ranges from doctors organising musical concerts for patients to man setting up a restaurant for squirrels to zoo animals taking to the streets. Here is the flip side of the otherwise grim situation which will give you hope and courage to battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doctors organize concert

Doctors at the Columbia University Department of Surgery organised a ‘healing concert’ in the lobby of the hospital. The performance was reportedly shared virtually with all the patients keeping in mind the social distancing guidelines. According to the caption, general secretary surgery resident Dr Peter Liou played the piano and orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Marc Dyrszka, was on the cello. The doctors performed composer Charles-Camille Saint-Saëns’s ‘The Swan’

Zoo animals roam free

A video from the streets of Paris recently surfaced online showing circus animals roaming freely at night. One of the videos that is going viral on Twitter shows one zebra and two horses running alongside a car in the streets of Paris, France. According to reports, the animals escaped from a zoo in Ormesson-Sur-Marne after the gate of their enclosure was left open. The user shared another video of a horse running loose on Paris road.

y’a un ZÈBRE dans la ville de mon pote 😭😭 ça a changé le 94 pic.twitter.com/II77bSYkBQ — لارا • Lara (@laramenepas_) April 10, 2020

Students feed stray animals

A team of 30 students led by Rohit Kumar Bondugula, who is a Research Scholar of School of Computer and Information Services, joined hands with Pradeep Nair of Animal Warrior Conservation Society, to feed the animals inhabiting the campus. As per reports, the team decided to feed the strays within their territory at different places in the campus. They reportedly arranged to provide cooked food for the stray dogs, and water bowls for the birds, along with vegetables and grass for the wildlife on campus.

Man creates restaurants for squirrels

A man in the US has built a restraint for squirrels in a park. James Vreeland from Michigan came up with a unique idea and built an open restaurant where he serves peanuts. Pictures of the “Patio” show an elaborate setting comprising of four sets of wooden chairs and tables along with a few miniature sculptures. The setting also has a wooden gate and a miniature menu placed on a stand right outside the door. Vreeman also shared a time-lapse clip which shows squirrels coming and feasting on the peanuts that have bee arranged on the tables.

Netizens laud cops for postponing wedding

Three Uttar Pradesh cops are being lauded on Twitter for postponing their weddings to work during the ongoing crisis. Uttar Pradesh Police took to social media to share that the three members of the police department chose to postpone their wedding to get back to duty. According to a local media outlet, Constable Deepak Singh, Constable Rashid Ali and a woman constable postponed their wedding in a bid to work during such unprecedented times.

