Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Chairs High-level Meet, Reviews COVID-19 Situation In The State

While addressing a high-level meeting on Tuesday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the COVID-19 situation and the state's preparedness in handling the pandemic. As per the latest figures released by the Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department, the state has reported 56 COVID-19 positive cases, out of which 18 are cured and tested negative, while one elderly patient succumbed to the infection. In a bid to strengthen the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, four new COVID-19 dedicated hospitals have been set up in Odisha.

Read: PM Modi's Covid Lockdown Address Not Up To Congress' Expectations; Party Disappointed

During the high-level meeting, Naveen Patnaik addressed government officials and expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the administration to contain the spread of the virus."I am pleased to see that with all our combined efforts, we are able to level the coronavirus statistics, which is gradually reducing. It is a very good sign for all of us," said Odisha CM.

Read: Odisha Govt Sets Up 4 New COVID-19 Dedicated Hospitals To Strengthen Fight Against Virus

Apart from this, he also asked officials to ensure that the smooth flow of essential and non-essential commodities in the state continues without any hassle, along with directing the police officials to allow the uninterrupted movement of agriculture products. Patnaik also expressed concern over the rise in domestic violence cases amid the lockdown asking the Odisha DGP to strictly monitor and deal with cases of domestic violence. Meanwhile, the Odisha police on Tuesday fined 167 persons for not wearing masks while venturing out of their houses amid the nationwide lockdown.

PM Modi on Tuesday extended the lockdown period till May 3, as COVID-19 cases in India cross the 10,000 mark with the total tally of the infected at 10,363.

Read: After Covid Lockdown Extension, PM Modi To Chair Key Cabinet Meeting At 7 LKM On Wednesday

Read: Congress Questions PM CARES Fund; Hits Out As PM Modi Extends Covid Lockdown Till May 3

(With Agency Inputs)