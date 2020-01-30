Ex-PDP Min Bukhari-led 'new Political Front' Set To Meet PM Modi To Demand J&K Statehood

In a bid to kickstart democratic movement again in the Valley, former PDP minister Altaf Bukhari is set to meet PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to demand restoration of statehood and domicile rights, according to ANI. On Wednesday, Bukhari held an informal meeting with some senior political leaders, academics, legal luminaries, activists, and like-minded people in Jammu to discuss the political situation in Jammu-Kashmir, which has been on lockdown since August 5. The meeting is said to have resulted in a consensus on the need for a 'democratic political alternative'.

Bukhari-led delagation to meet PM

Former J&K Minister Altaf Bukhari led delegation to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, to follow up demands of restoration of statehood and domicile rights — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

Kickstarting democratic process in J&K

Moreover, the meeting also deliberated on reaching out to the people for mobilizing a democratic grassroots movement. This development comes after 38 Union Ministers visited Jammu-Kashmir to reach out to people on the revocation of Article 370. The Centre has reportedly been in talks with the new political front' comprising of activists, journalists and local politicians in Jammu-Kashmir Valley to determine the political scenario and discuss delimitation.

Current scenario in Kashmir

The Centre recently extended the NC patron Farooq Abdullah's detention was extended by another three months under the Public Safety Act (PSA). While several minor political leaders have been released from detention, prominent mainstream leaders - Mehbooa Mufti, Omar Abdullah, Sajid Lone, etc remained detained in Jammu and Kashmir till a date which the Centre claims will be decided by the local administration. Since the revocation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the State into two Union Territories, 2G internet services have been restored in the Valley after the Supreme Court's order to review all curbs while terming internet as a 'fundamental right'.

The J&K administration has agreed to set up 400 internet kiosks and have restored 2G internet connection in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi. On the other hand, mobile internet was restored in Kargil district in the Union Territory of Ladakh in the last week of December. The Centre has also revoked a large number of troops from the Valley in a bid to restore normalcy in Jammu-Kashmir.

