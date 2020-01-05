The Debate
Even As ABVP & Left Trade Barbs Over JNU Violence, Opposition Rushes To Blame Modi Govt

Law & Order

Even as reports emerged of an attack on the students of JNU, many leaders of the opposition such as Sitaram Yechury immediately blamed the ruling BJP and ABVP.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sitaram Yechury

Even as reports emerged of a brutal attack on the students and professors of JNU on Sunday, many leaders of the Opposition jumped in the fray and immediately blamed the ruling BJP and ABVP for the crisis. While Congress in its official reaction blamed the police for its inaction and termed the violence as a direct result of the Centre’s “divisive politics”, the party’s Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari drew parallels with the era of Nazi Germany. He described it as “state-sponsored terror”.

Meanwhile, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged that this was a planned attack by the BJP government against the resistance to its alleged Hindutva agenda.  

JNU violence

The JNU registrar officially confirmed that there was a law and order situation on the campus. Reportedly, masked miscreants armed with sticks and other weapons have damaged property and beat up students as well as faculty members. JNU Students’ Union president Aisha Ghosh has also been grievously injured. While the JNUSU has hinted at the involvement of alleged ABVP members, ABVP has denied the allegations. In fact, it has claimed that 25 of its own members have been seriously injured in an attack orchestrated by the "goons" of the Left.  

Published:
