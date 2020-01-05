Even As ABVP & Left Trade Barbs Over JNU Violence, Opposition Rushes To Blame Modi Govt

Even as reports emerged of a brutal attack on the students and professors of JNU on Sunday, many leaders of the Opposition jumped in the fray and immediately blamed the ruling BJP and ABVP for the crisis. While Congress in its official reaction blamed the police for its inaction and termed the violence as a direct result of the Centre’s “divisive politics”, the party’s Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari drew parallels with the era of Nazi Germany. He described it as “state-sponsored terror”.

Meanwhile, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged that this was a planned attack by the BJP government against the resistance to its alleged Hindutva agenda.

Why is the Police doing nothing to protect students? #SOSJNU https://t.co/sLz5xOHwZx — Congress (@INCIndia) January 5, 2020

What is happening in JNU is reminiscent of Kristallnacht - the night of the broken glass in Nazi Germany. This is pure ,unadulterated Fascism playing itself out - State sponsored terror. This is exactly how the Hitler’s youths operated. — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) January 5, 2020

Reports coming from JNU point to a collusion between the administration and goons of ABVP to inflict violence on students and teachers. It is a planned attack by those in power, which is afraid of the resistance provided by JNU to its Hindutva agenda. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) January 5, 2020

Is this how Modi Govt seeks revenge against students & youth?#SOSJNU https://t.co/V6itsIQuR8 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 5, 2020

JNU violence

The JNU registrar officially confirmed that there was a law and order situation on the campus. Reportedly, masked miscreants armed with sticks and other weapons have damaged property and beat up students as well as faculty members. JNU Students’ Union president Aisha Ghosh has also been grievously injured. While the JNUSU has hinted at the involvement of alleged ABVP members, ABVP has denied the allegations. In fact, it has claimed that 25 of its own members have been seriously injured in an attack orchestrated by the "goons" of the Left.

