Pakistan Uses Narcotics To Grease Terror Machines In Kashmir

To keep the terror machine running, Pakistan has been using narcotics as a major financing tool in Kashmir. While it has been pushing trained terrorists into Kashmir and also deadly arms and ammunition besides fake currency, narcotics are being pumped into Kashmir to reach Indian markets like Punjab, Delhi, Mumbai to generate money for terror operations and recruitment.

While police have been battling the trained terrorists and have virtually broken the backbone of the network, narco-terrorism is emerging as one of the biggest challenges. The seizure of narcotics and the related arrests indicate a close link between drugs and terrorism.

As per the data available with Jammu and Kashmir Police, in 2020 alone, 36.08 Kgs of pure heroin, 240.7 Kgs of Charas and 49.7 Kgs of brown sugar were recovered from different parts of Kashmir Valley.

In North Kashmir’s Handwara 21.155 Kgs of heroin was recovered, followed by Baramulla where 7.60 Kgs was recovered. In Srinagar (summer capital) 3.478 Kgs, while in Shopian 1.86 Kgs, Budgam 1.009 Kgs, Anantnag, 0.702 Kgs, Kulgam 0.085 Kgs, Sopore 0.062 Kgs, Awantipora 0.061 Kgs, Pulwama 0.35 Kgs, Kupara 0.03 Kgs have been seized. However, no such seizures were made in Bandipora and Ganderbal districts.

READ | MHA Notes Decrease In Terrorist Incidents In J-K, Reduced Fatalities Of Armed Forces

Charas or cannabis too was seized in huge quantity last year. As per the data, in Bandipora alone, 87.035 Kgs of Charas were recovered while in Shopian district of south Kashmir, recovery of cannabis was 42.572 Kgs; in Awantipora district it was 25.96 Kgs; Anantnag district 21.07 Kgs; Srinagar 20.407 Kgs; Sopore district of north Kashmir 7.605 Kgs; in Handwara 6.699 Kgs; Baramulla 6.491 Kgs; Kulgam 6.034 Kgs; Kupwara 6.9 Kgs; Budgam 5.525 Kgs; Pulwama 3.04 Kgs and; Ganderbal district 1.297 Kgs of Charas were recovered by the police department during 2020.

In apple town of Sopore, 47.973 Kgs of brown sugar was recovered that was followed by Awantipora 0.252 Kgs, Bandipora 0.166 Kgs, Handwara 0.114 Kgs, Kupwara 0.93 Kgs, Shopian 0.092 Kgs Pulwama 0.057 Kgs, Kulgam 0.057 Kgs, Baramulla 0.054 Kgs, Budgam 00.044 Kgs, Ganderbal 0.003 Kgs and in Srinagar 0.01 Kgs.

Sources on conditions of anonymity said, "Through sale of narcotics, Pakistan is not only funding terrorism in the Kashmir Valley, rather the enemy state is also gnawing away youngsters from within. During investigations, it was found that the Afghan variety of drugs is being pumped into the valley via Pakistan, which is further pushed into Punjab (Amritsar), Delhi and Mumbai via Jammu."

"If you see the figures of banned drugs in South Kashmir, as per our intelligence wing most of the farmers there are being forced into cultivating cannabis/poppy to generate funds for terror activities," said sources.

READ | J&K Police Bust LeT Hideout In Pulwama, One Terrorist Associate Arrested

Drug menace is a big challenge: IGP Kashmir

The J&K police, for the past couple of years, have red-flagged the growing threat of narco-terrorism. IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar believes that the drug menace is an equally big challenge like terrorism in the Valley.

"There is a lot of drugs and narcotics being pumped into the Valley from across the border. It is quite clear who is pumping drugs and narcotics here. Our focus is not only on fighting terrorism but on fighting drug trafficking and drug abuse too," Police Chief of Kashmir Zone told Republic Media Network. IGP’s remarks come while evaluating the big seizures and arrests that police department made in 2020 in Valley.

"Last year, 26.08 Kgs of pure heroin, 240.7 Kgs of Charas and 49.7 Kgs of brown sugar were recovered from different parts of Kashmir Valley worth hundreds of crores in the international market,” said IGP Kumar.

READ | US Welcomes Arrest Of 26/11 Attack Mastermind And LeT Terrorist Lakhvi

In 2020, illegal cash of more than Rs 1.43 crore was recovered from different parts of Kashmir. Money received by terror outfits (through sale of drugs/illegal cash) in Kashmir is used to create a network of overground workers, plan terror actions, logistic support to terrorists and also some portion of the money goes to the families of neutralized terrorists.

"In 2020, JKP has broken the backbone of terror sympathizers by recovering huge consignment of drugs and illegal cash, and saved lives of hundreds of youngsters who could have been lured into terrorism by Pakistan proxies in Valley," the IGP said.

"Majority of the drugs are coming from Pakistan and investigation into some cases indicates that the money generated from drugs smuggling is being utilized to finance terrorism which was also evident from the seizure of a huge quantity of narcotic substances and arrest of drug peddlers," Kumar added further.

In 2020, 29 people were detained under PIT NDPS Act. "Out of 29 people, 25 are still under detention and four have been released,” informed IGP Kumar.

READ | NIA Special Court Sentences ISIS Terrorist To 7 Years Of Imprisonment In ISIS-Kannur Case