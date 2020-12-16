Palghar Lynching Case: SC Adjourns Pleas Seeking CBI Or NIA Probe Till 3rd Week Of January

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the petitions seeking a CBI or NIA probe into the Palghar mob lynching case to the third week of January 2021. A three-judge bench of the SC comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah reasoned that the matter requires more time for the hearing. The Maharashtra Police had filed an affidavit detailing the punishment meted out to 18 police personnel found negligent in preventing the crime.

While Assistant Police Inspector Anandrao Kale has been dismissed from service, Assistant Police Sub-inspector Ravindra Salunkhe and Police Head Constable Naresh Dondi have been compulsorily retired. The remaining 15 personnel have been punished by reducing their pay for a specific period. Meanwhile, two charge sheets have been filed by the police before a court in Dahanu against 126 accused persons. During the hearing, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani appeared for the deceased driver's wife and revealed that he has sought a copy of the charge sheets from the police.

What is the Palghar mob lynching case?

The shocking incident took place on the night of April 16, 2020, in the Palghar district of Maharashtra when two ascetics Mahant Kalpavruksha Giri and Sushilgiri Maharaj were travelling in a vehicle driven by Nilesh Yelgade to Gujarat for attending a funeral. The aforesaid three individuals were lynched by a mob who allegedly suspected them to be child kidnappers after they reached Gadchinchale village in Dahanu taluka. Reportedly, a group of 4 policemen reached the spot after the Kasa Police Station received phone calls.

Their attempts to pacify the mob turned futile as the mob overturned the vehicle. Later, another police contingent arrived on the scene and managed to make the three individuals sit in two separate police cars. Thereafter, the crowd attacked the police vehicles, resulting in some police personnel sustaining injuries. However, some videos emerged which show police personnel standing mutely even as the mob was attacking the three persons. This came in for a lot of criticism from leaders across the political spectrum.

