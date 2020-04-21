Palghar Mob Lynching: BJP Steps Up Attack On MVA Govt, Demands HC Monitored Or CBI Probe

Upping the ante on the Maharashtra government on Tuesday, BJP demanded that the investigation in the Palghar lynching matter should be either be conducted under the supervision of a High Court judge or the Central Bureau of Investigation. Speaking to ANI, former BJP Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya highlighted that the state government stayed quiet for three days before commenting on the lynching. Moreover, he contended that there was no scope for an impartial probe until Anil Deshmukh continued to be the Maharashtra Home Minister.

Kirit Somaiya remarked, "An investigation should be done in this case under the guidance of a Judge of the High Court or by the CBI. This government stayed quiet for three days. A fair investigation can't be done until this Home Minister is there in the state."

The mob lynching in Palghar

The shocking incident took place on the night of April 16 in Palghar district of Maharashtra when two ascetics Mahant Kalpavruksha Giri and Sushilgiri Maharaj were travelling in a vehicle driven by Nilesh Yelgade to Gujarat for attending a funeral. The aforesaid three individuals were lynched by a mob who allegedly suspected them to be child kidnappers after they reached Gadchinchale village in Dahanu taluka.

Reportedly, a group of 4 policemen reached the spot after the Kasa Police Station received phone calls. Their attempts to pacify the mob turned futile as the mob overturned the vehicle. Later, another police contingent arrived on the scene and managed to make the three individuals sit in two separate police cars. Thereafter, the crowd attacked the police vehicles, resulting in some police personnel sustaining injuries.

However, some videos have emerged which show police personnel standing mutely even as the mob was attacking the three persons. This has come in for a lot of criticism from leaders across the political spectrum. According to the Maharashtra Police, 110 accused persons including 9 juveniles have been arrested for the mob-lynching. The adults are in police custody while the latter have been sent to a children's home. Addressing the people of the state on Monday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray revealed that two policemen had been suspended. Mentioning that DG CID Crime Atulchandra Kulkarni was investigating the matter, he stressed that the incident was not communal. Thackeray has spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding this horrific incident.

