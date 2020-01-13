Patiala House Court Extends Remand Of 4 Suspected Terrorists Of The ISIS Module

Days after authorities arrested three alleged terrorists from Delhi and 1 terrorist from Gujarat for an alleged link with ISIS, the Patiala House Court of Delhi on Monday extended the remand of all four alleged terrorists by eight days.

Delhi: Patiala House Court extends the remand of all four terror suspects of the ISIS module, by 8 days. One of them was arrested from Gujarat's Vadodara and 3 from Delhi's Wazirabad on January 9. — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2020

Delhi Police special cell bust ISIS terror module

Earlier on January 9, the special cell of Delhi Police had busted an ISIS terror module at the National Capital. The security forces arrested three suspected terrorists. As per inputs, two teams of the Delhi Police Special Cell were working together, and on the directives of the inputs provided by the intel bureau they carried out the arrests. The three suspects arrested were reportedly influenced by the so-called Islamic State--ISIS.

As per the sources, the suspected terrorists were recruiting and plotting an attack. Elaborating on the busted module, DCP Special Cell Pramod Kushwah said that the suspects were being managed by foreign-based handlers through social media. He further stated that the investigation is on a preliminary stage.

He said, "They are highly radicalised. A foreign-based handler was handling them through social media handles. Three of them had gone to Nepal, they were waiting for instructions here (in India) to strike in Delhi NCR or Uttar Pradesh. The place of terror strike is still under investigation."

Gujarat ATS arrests a terrorist

In a joint operation of Gujarat ATS and Vadodara police, one terrorist Zafar Ali was arrested from remote areas of Vadodara. He was also a part of the group of terrorists who were arrested from Delhi who had been planning on carrying out terrorist activities in several parts of the country. Gujarat ATS shared information that the arrest was made after getting a tip-off from other agencies and after that, they coordinated with Vadodara police and arrested Zafar Ali.

