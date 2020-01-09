One Arrested In Gujarat In Addition To Three From Delhi After ISIS Module Busted

After Delhi authorities arrested three alleged terrorists for their connections to ISIS, another link has emerged from Gujarat where in Gujarat ATS has arrested another terrorist from Vadodara.

In a joint operation of Gujarat ATS and Vadodara police, one terrorist Zafar Ali has been arrested from remote areas of Vadodara. He was also a part of the group of terrorists who were arrested from Delhi who had been planning on carrying out terrorist activities in several parts of the country.

Gujarat ATS shared information that the arrest was made after getting a tip-off by other agencies and after that, they coordinated with Vadodara police and arrested Zafar Ali. Agency sources also shared that he had been involved in various plannings of carrying out terrorist attacks. Ali is a resident of Tamil Nadu and had been also wanted in several terrorist activities.

Ali had also been on the run since quite some time. Authorities have also shared that he had been on the run and had come to Gujarat to seek refuge. He in fact had only been in Gujarat for a week after which the Gujarat officials got tip-off that Ali had been in Gujarat.

Another piece of information shared by ATS is that Ali had been also a part of a larger operation to spread the ISIS module in Gujarat. Added to that authorities believe that he also played a crucial part in planning to radicalize youngsters into joining their cause as well. Ali will now be handed over to Delhi Police's special cell in a few hours.

