Patna College Girl Allegedly Abducted And Raped At Gunpoint, Culprits On Run

In a shocking incident, a college girl has alleged that she was abducted at gunpoint by a group of four boys and then forcefully taken to an apartment and raped by two. The incident took place on January 6 at GB mall in Boring Road, Patna when the girl had gone shopping.

The victim has lodged an FIR and named 2 people, Sandip Mukhiya and Vinayak Singh as the main accused, who along with two others abducted her at gunpoint in a white sedan.

Medical examination of victim done

The victim while narrating the incident at the women police station in Patna stated, "I was standing near Boring road, then all of a sudden 4 boys came and abducted me at gunpoint and took me in a white car. They took me to an apartment and two boys raped me. They made a video of the incident and threatened me, that if I told this to anyone then they would release the video. Their names are Vinayak Singh and Sandeep Mukhiya. Somehow I managed to escape and informed my brother and then filed an FIR in the woman police station. Medical examination has been done."

Meanwhile, the police is ascertaining the CCTV videos installed inside and outside the mall. Republic TV has accessed 3 clips of the CCTV recording for 6th January between 7.56 pm and 8 pm. In one video the girl could be seen talking to someone on phone. In the second video, a white car was seen moving inside the campus of the mall. In the third video, the white car suddenly stops at a point and a boy and a girl sit in the car. The police has arrested two accused and raids are being conducted to arrest the other two accused.

City SP of Patna Vinay Tiwary said, "An incident of rape has been reported in SK Puri police station. FIR has been lodged. Medical examination of the victim has been also been done. Raids are being conducted to nab the culprits." The victim's statement under section 164 would be recorded on Wednesday before the judicial magistrate.

Recently, there has been a rise in rape cases in Bihar. Last month a 5-year-old girl was raped by an autorickshaw driver in Darbhanga district and a college-going girl was raped in Patna. The incident has raised a question mark on the law and order situation in Bihar.

