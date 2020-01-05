Bihar Poster War: 'Lalu Yadav Vs Nitish Kumar' Posters Surface In Patna Ahead Of Polls

RJD's attempt to take down JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar continues as posters comparing RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav to Nitish Kumar were spotted outside the party's Patna office on Sunday. The series of posters extoll Lalu Yadav as - 'The friend of public', 'God of people', 'Saviour of Bihar' while berating the CM as 'Power-hungry', 'Insultor of mandate'. This stunt comes a day after Lalu turned poetic tweeting - 'it's 2020, time to remove Nitish' - hinting at the Assembly polls.

Poster war continues

Bihar: Posters seen outside Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) office in Patna. pic.twitter.com/CHFrMFD2dr — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

Poster war erupts prior to Bihar assembly polls; compares 15 yrs of Lalu vs Nitish

JD(U) retaliates with own posters

Previously on January 2, a poster was observed in Bihar's capital Patna that compares the 15 years of rule of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi-led RJD government and Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) government. While the picture at Yadav's side, shows arson, death, and violence, the picture at Kumar's side, shows infrastructure development. Recently, Yadav also held a 'darbar' inside Tihar jail where he is currently serving prison time after being convicted in the fodder scam.

This war of posters comes amid a turmoil within the JD(U) over the CAA-NRC-NPR with party vice-president Prashant Kishor differing from the JD(U)'s official stance. Moreover, the JD(U) is also feuding with its ally BJP over seat-share ahead of the polls. Kishor had termed Kumar - 'the face of Bihar' and said that JD(U) is a bigger party and will contest on more seats than the BJP, which has been slammed by Deputy CM Modi who confirmed that there has been no decision on the seat-sharing as of now.

Bihar assembly elections 2020

With a total of 243 seats in Bihar assembly, the state goes to polls in 2020. While the ruling alliance of JD(U) and BJP are reportedly having internal tussles, the Opposition alliance - the Mahagathbandhan appears to be directionless after the massive poll drubbing in the general elections 2019. Lalu Yadav's party failed to open its account in the general elections and Nitish Kumar is facing anti-incumbency. Currently, the JD(U) holds 69 seats while the BJP holds 54 seats in the assembly while, the Opposition consisting of RJD, Congress and others, hold 105 seats.

