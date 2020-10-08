"We Watch Republic On Our Own Accord": Netizens Back Arnab; Trend #WeStandWithRepublic 

After Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh made false allegations against Republic Media Network, the people of the nation took to Twitter to slam the malicious charges extending support to Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's statement. Lauding the Network for standing by the truth, netizens spoke about how their families and those around them had switched to Republic channels on their own accord. Slamming the allegations, Netizens shared the hashtags like #IStandWithRepublic and #WeStandWithRepublic.

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's statement pic.twitter.com/axhbJZ47eA — Republic (@republic) October 8, 2020

Netizens react

More power to you Arnab @republic we are with you.the nation is with you.your viewers are with you ✌️ — Tina (@Tina_Wonder) October 8, 2020

We watch Republic on our own accord; all my extended family have switched to Republic Channels on their own. We are with you - Fight On !! This entire allegation is motivated and insane. — Sangeeta (@witandme) October 8, 2020

Stay strong Arnab 🙏.. We watch Republic so we know the truth.. Most of I knw trust only Republic, so don't worry.. Republic is no1,no doubt in that 🙏💫#FastTrackCBI4SSR — Pooja Sharma (@calm_pooja) October 8, 2020

I stand with Republic

I watch only Republic#IStandWithRepublic #IStandWithRepublicBharat — Nidhi (@Nidhiashilpian) October 8, 2020

Bravo.. @republic @Republic_Bharat I was waiting for Arnab's response..

We will show them how TRP is gained. and why Republic network is leading the charts..



-A common law abiding Indian who never got a Single Rupee to watch Republic 😊 — vineeta jha (@vineetajha) October 8, 2020

Nobody can bring Arnab Down



People of India Stands with Arnab#IStandWithRepublic #IStandWithRepublicBharat — Nidhi (@Nidhiashilpian) October 8, 2020

Arnab Goswami's Full Statement

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has made false allegations against Republic TV because we have questioned him in the Sushant Singh Rajput case investigation. Republic TV will file a criminal defamation case against Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. There is not a single BARC report that mentions Republic TV. The people of India know the truth. Mr. Param Bir Singh’s investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case is under a cloud and this is a desperate measure because of Republic TV’s reportage on Palghar, the Sushant Singh Rajput case or any other case. This kind of targeting only strengthens the resolve of everyone at Republic TV to push for the truth even harder. Param Bir Singh stands completely exposed today, since BARC has not mentioned Republic in any single complaint. He should issue an official apology and get ready to face us in court.

