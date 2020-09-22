Payal Ghosh's Building Sealed After Lack Of Lady Cop Prevents Complaint On Anurag Kashyap

Actor Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, had said that she will file an FIR against him at Oshiwara Police Station by Monday evening. However, she was not able to file a complaint because of the non-availability of a woman constable at the police station. According to her lawyer, Nitin Satpute, Payal was uncomfortable telling the entire incident to the male officer and they will go to the Oshiwara police station tomorrow afternoon (Tuesday).

Now, it turns out that the BMC has sealed Payal Ghosh's residence, Oakland Park Society, in Andheri West because of Coronavirus cases. Payal Ghosh's lawyer in a statement has said that he will release a message at 3.00 pm regarding the time they will be visiting to Oshiwara or Versova Police station for further action. The actor said that her advocate will also be writing to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to provide security, as there is a threat to her life.

As per the latest guidelines, a building is sealed if over 10 cases are found, else only the house in which there are cases are sealed. It remains to be seen if that was the reason for Payal Ghosh's residence being sealed.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has been accused by actor Payal Ghosh of sexual harassment, on Sunday said the claim is "baseless" amid a larger counter against his accuser. Kashyap's lawyer Priyanka Khimani in an official statement on his behalf stated that her client has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him.

"My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that the social media movement as important as the #meetoo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination," the statement reads.

And here is the statement from my lawyer @PriyankaKhimani .. on my behalf .. thank You pic.twitter.com/0eXwNnK5ZI — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 20, 2020

Anurag Kashyap has found support in his industry friends, with Hansal Mehta, Taapse Pannu, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub as well as former wife, film editor Aarti Bajaj crediting him for creating safe work space for women, though no concrete comment has been made about the specific allegation.

On Saturday, Payal Ghosh took to Twitter and wrote that the Anurag Kashyap was sexually inappropriate towards her. The 30-year-old actor tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her tweet, requesting him to take action against Kashyap. In a video released to ABN Telugu, Ghosh claimed that the incident happened in 2014-2015.

@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

Dismissing the allegations, Kashyap called Ghosh's claim an attempt to "silence" him. "(But) while shutting me up, you lied so much that you dragged other women also in it. Please maintain some dignity madam. All I will say is that all your allegations are baseless," Kashyap, tweeted.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma responded Payal Ghosh's tweet and asked her to register a complaint against the director. While speaking to Republic TV, Payal Ghosh said that she will be filing a complaint with the NCW through an Email immediately. She also detailed her version of events and made grave allegations against Kashyap.

