Payal Ghosh Now Meets MoS Home Reddy Over Anurag Kashyap Case; Says 'time To Act Now'

Payal Ghosh on Twitter revealed that she met with the Minister of State for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy, and had a fruitful discussion with him on the sexual assault case registered by her against Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She wrote that such instances are faced by many people and that it is the right time to act on it. Anurag Kashyap has been charged with rape, sexual assault and wrongful confinement in light of the MeToo movement that entails action against the powerful and prominent men accused of the crime.

Met up with Shri G Krishan Reddy who is the MOS of @AmitShah ji at @HMOIndia and also the minister of state of home ministry and had a very fruitful and forwarded conversation on the issue. It's an issue faced by many and now is the time to act. pic.twitter.com/euvBnFbbyy — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 7, 2020

Payal Ghosh has repeatedly iterated in her interaction with the media over the past few days that she needs support in ensuring that the director is put behind bars for allegedly making unwarranted sexual advances towards her in 2013. As per sources, she has also complained to the HMO official that Mumbai Police is conducting the investigation at a very slow pace.

On Tuesday, Ghosh had met with National Commission for Women (NCW) head Rekha Sharma at her office in New Delhi and discussed the future course of action in light of the MeToo movement. Speaking to ANI, she revealed the details of her discussion with the NCW chief. Ghosh said, "I had a discussion with Rekha ma'am on how the investigation can speed up. She has assured me of help. I am more into the investigation but on the other side, the accused is chilling. Rekha Ma'am said she will support me. In the case of Section 376, the accused should be inside. I want to know why he is outside and chilling. I want security for me. My family is scared."

An FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement), an official said, adding that further investigation is underway. According to sources, Payal Ghosh has also filed a complaint against Anurag Kashyap under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for the consumption of chemical substances.

