Payal Ghosh Enroute Home Ministry; Tells Anurag Kashyap 'it's A Fight To The End'

Actor Payal Ghosh on Twitter revealed that she has decided to approach the Home Minister's Office to seek justice for herself in her fight against Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap against whom she has filed a sexual assault case. She wrote that she's determined to "fight to the end" and not be bothered by "fake agenda". Payal Ghosh has alleged rape and sexual assault by Anurag Kashyap during their meeting in 2013 and has been demanding quick action against the director by the authorities.

I am heading to @HMOIndia to meet the officials . It's a fight to the end and no fake agenda can deter me. Bring it on. #LetTruthComeOut — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 7, 2020

Read | Payal Ghosh's lawyer explains not appearing in Richa Chadha's defamation suit; makes claim

On Tuesday, Ghosh had met with National Commission for Women (NCW) head Rekha Sharma at her office in New Delhi and discussed the future course of action in light of the MeToo movement. Speaking to ANI, she revealed the details of her discussion with the NCW chief. Ghosh said, "I had a discussion with Rekha ma'am on how the investigation can speed up. She has assured me of help. I am more into the investigation but on the other side, the accused is chilling. Rekha Ma'am said she will support me. In the case of Section 376, the accused should be inside. I want to know why he is outside and chilling. I want security for me. My family is scared."

Read | Did Payal Ghosh take jibe at Mumbai Police with her latest tweet amid FIR against Kashyap?

After filing an FIR against Anurag Kashyap on charges of rape, sexual assault, wrongful confinement and other charges, Payal Ghosh had also met with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari last month. She had, in a joint press conference with RPI leader Ramdas Athawale, expressed that Kashyap should be arrested for his actions. Ghosh had said, "I have risked my career to talk about this. It takes courage to speak about such a traumatic experience. Would request everyone to not fear and come out and speak."

Read | 'Have spoken nothing against her': Payal Ghosh reacts to Richa's Chadha's defamation suit

An FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement), an official said, adding that further investigation is underway. According to sources, Payal Ghosh has also filed a complaint against Anurag Kashyap under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for the consumption of chemical substances.

Read | KRK says 'stop this nonsense' after Richa Chadha's defamation suit on him & Payal Ghosh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.