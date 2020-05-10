Delhi HC: PIL Filed Seeking Effective Measures For Sex Workers & LGBT Community Amid COVID

Public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in Delhi High Court (HC) seeking direction to Centre and Delhi government, to take effective steps for social security and welfare measures for sex workers and the LGBT community amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The petition states that sex workers and the LBGT community do not have access to financial aid during the lockdown put in place to curb the COVID-19 Pandemic. The petition also seeks the constitution of a committee for the sex workers.

The petitioner, Advocate Anurag Chauhan, through his petition alleged that that the Delhi government and Centre are deviating from their aims and objects of providing basic financial aid to fulfil the needs such as food, shelters and medicines for the two communities. The sex workers and LGBT people continue to face real discrimination in society at the time so COVID-19 spread, the plea stated.

Exempt both communities from paying rent in Delhi

The petition which is slated to be heard on Monday sought a direction to respondents to take steps for exempting LGBT community people and sex workers living as a tenant in Delhi from paying rent and to create a separate helpline for counselling and addressing their grievances during the lockdown.

The petition further added that it's a "pity that members of the LGBT community still have to combat an array of nuisances that no member of a civilized society should have to deal with in this day and age". India has a very dynamic and progressive Constitution which in a way is the backbone of this very vast and complex nation. The Indian Constitution provides rights and protections to each and every citizen of this country whether he is in majority or in minority, the petition stated.

Centre & State govt should take effective measures

The plea further states that LGBT community persons are in minority and they too have equal constitutional rights but their right to equality and right to get equal treatment in society are violated on a regular basis. Hence, it is important that effective measures should be taken by the state government for sex workers and LBGT community people in Delhi during lockdown/curfew on account of COVID-19 pandemic, the petition stated.

(With inputs from ANI)