Police Issues Notice To Delhi Minorities Commission Chief; Seeks Laptop/mobile Submission

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Saturday issued a notice to Chairman of the Delhi Minorities Commission, Zafarul-Islam Khan, over his controversial comments. The police have asked him for the laptop/mobile with which he posted the objectionable letter on social media by May 12.

Earlier, the Delhi police had registered a complaint about his alleged seditious remarks on social media, to which Khan had moved an anticipatory bail plea in Delhi High Court against his arrest. The court is scheduled to hear the plea on May 12. Meanwhile, several petitions are pending in Delhi High Court seeking action against Khan for the alleged inflammatory and threatening statements made by him on social media against the Hindu community on April 28.

Khan's controversial letter

On April 28, the Chairman of the Delhi Minorities Commission took to Twiter and thanked Kuwait for reportedly standing with Indian Muslims, contending that the "Hindutva bigots" had indulged in hate campaigns, lynching, and riots directed against the minority community. Moreover, he warned that the "bigots" would face an avalanche if the Indian Muslims chose to complain to the Muslim world about the woes faced by them. He added that persons like Zakir Naik were respected household names in the Muslim world.

Khan apologizes for his statements

On May 1, taking to Twitter, Zafarul-Islam Khan apologized for his tweet terming it 'ill-timed and insensitive'. He claimed that while the tweet was short, it was blown out of proportion 'distorting and fabricated'. He also affirmed that keep defending India in the Arab world.

Statement by Dr. Zafarul-Islam Khan (1 May 2020) pic.twitter.com/9d5609e8rS — Zafarul-Islam Khan (@khan_zafarul) May 1, 2020

