Plea Filed In SC Through Prashant Bhushan Alleging Mismanagement Of COVID Crisis By Centre

As India inches towards 12 lakh COVID-19 cases, six former bureaucrats have moved the Supreme Court seeking an independent inquiry into the Central government's 'gross mismanagement' of the pandemic in the country. Advocate Prashant Bhushan will be representing the petitioners. The plea filed before the apex court has also alleged that the Centre has stalled an inquiry by the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) into the government's response to the pandemic.

The petition has been filed by KP Fabian, MG Devasahayam, Meena Gupta, Somasundar Burra, Amit Bhaduri and Madhu Badhuri. "It is submitted that the response of the Respondent (Centre) to the pandemic and the deleterious impact of the same on the lives and livelihoods of citizens of the country is a definite matter of public importance and warrants appointment of a Commission under Section 3 of the said act," the plea submitted.

READ | COVID-19 Vaccine 'Covishield' To Be Made In India By Dec 2020, Will Be Priced At Rs 1,000

Plea seeks independent inquiry

The petitioners have also alleged that there have been multiple lapses by the Narendra Modi-led government including their failure to 'undertake timely and effective measures for containing the transmission of the disease within in India' despite WHO's early cautions. Furthermore, the plea alleges that the government failed to 'make timely and targeted provisions for the inevitable impact of the lockdown viz. loss of jobs, loss of incomes, destruction of livelihoods, starvation, destitution and the exodus of migrant workers and daily-wage earners from cities to their respective hometowns/villages.'

The petition submitted seeks an independent inquiry by a commission under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 which should be headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court along with experts from the fields of public health, epidemiology, medical science, law and social sciences.

READ | Bhopal: Complete 10-day Lockdown To Be Imposed From July 25 Amid Rise In COVID Cases

It is important to note that the Supreme Court has also initiated contempt of court proceedings against Prashant Bhushan - advocate of the petitioners in this case. The apex court had observed that certain tweets by Prashant Bhushan have brought the judiciary in 'disrepute' and are capable of undermining the dignity and authority of the court and the office of Chief Justice of India. The court has also issued a notice to the Attorney General and Prashant Bhushan as well.

The total number of COVID-19 cases across the country has reached 11,92,915 out of which 4,11,133 are at present active cases. The country has noted 7,53,050 recoveries taking the recovery rate over 60% while 28,732 patients have succumbed to the infection. Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with the total tally of cases reaching 33,7607. However, the state has witnessed an increase in the recovery rate which is now at 55.62%.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates