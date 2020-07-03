PM Modi Arrives In Leh With CDS Gen Bipin Rawat; Leads From The Front In Massive Statement

In a huge development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Leh on Friday morning along with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat to take stock of the situation in Eastern Ladakh. Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane is also believed to be accompanying them.

ANI sources, on Thursday, had reported that CDS Rawat will be briefed by the 14 Corps officials. PM Modi's visit holds critical importance and comes as a massive statement following the martyrdom of 20 Indian Jawans in a clash with Chinese troops on the intervening night of June 15-16. The Prime Minister may meet soldiers injured in the clash with the Chinese PLA.

(This is a developing story. More updates here)