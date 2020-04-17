Police Attacked In Rajasthan's Tonk During Covid Curfew, Hospitalised

As per Police, on Friday, five policemen were injured when they were attacked in Rajasthan's Tonk. This happened when the cops were patrolling in the areas where curfew has been imposed. Three of the policemen have been admitted to the hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Two of them have head injuries.

Speaking to Republic TV, Rajasthan Police said that the attack was pre-planned. Police said: "There was crowd. We told them to go inside. But there were 100- 125 people who attacked us. Incident happened in Kasai mohalla. Their intention was not good. We just saved our lives."

Rajasthan: Three police personnel injured after they were attacked while patrolling in Tonk today. Vipin Sharma, Additional SP says, "police party was attacked in 'Kasaai mohalla'. We have brought some people for interrogation, investigation underway". #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/qdGULRzr3N — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra told Republic TV that strict action should be taken against those who attack doctors. He said, "We should not hesitate taking action against them. Coronavirus is a major disease, people should be aware that doctors are working for their betterment only. Be it Moradabad, Punjab or Tonk, attackers should not be spared."

