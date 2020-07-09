J&K Police Confirm Pak Terrorist Behind Killing Of BJP Leader Wasim & Two Family Members

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said that it has identified the killers behind the Killing of Bhartiya Janata Party leader Wasim Bari and two members of his family. Inspector General of Kashmir Police Vijay Kumar while speaking to media outside the residence of killed BJP leader said that two Lashkar terrorists are behind the Killing of BJP leader Wasim and his two family members.

The police have identified the terrorist behind the Killing as Abid Haqqani from Papchan area of Bandipora and a Pakistani terrorist. Both the terrorists who carried out the attack were travelling by foot and fired at a short-range with a pistol. Inspector General of Kashmir Police said that at the time of killing of BJP leader and his family members none of the personal security officers attached with them were there. Taking strict action against officials for dereliction of their duties, the police has suspended them with immediate effect and they have been taken into custody. Their services will be terminated for the security lapse. A case in this regard has been registered and the investigation is underway.

Earlier, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh told Republic that one of the terrorists involved in the killing of BJP leader was a Pakistani and belong to terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. Sources told Republic that it could be the handiwork of both Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed to terrorize the locals who stand for unity and sovereignty of India in Kashmir.

This is the second time within a month when such an incident in Kashmir Valley where terrorists have targeted politicians. Earlier on June 8, terrorists had shot dead Congress Sarpanch from Anantnag district of South Kashmir Ajay Pandita Bharti. However, both the terrorists involved in the Killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch in South Kashmir was gunned down in Kulgam encounter within days of carrying out this deadly attack.

The recent attacks on the public representative show the desperation of Pakistan backed terrorists, as in the year 2020 alone, more than 130 terrorists have been gunned down by the security forces in various operations across the newly carved Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. While on the other hand, Pakistan is continuously trying to vitiate the peace process in Jammu and Kashmir by sending in trained terrorists to carry out terror attacks in the Hinterland and are continuously carrying out ceasefire violations along the line of control to push in terrorists and weapons.

