'Terrible': Riteish Deshmukh, Anubhav Sinha, other celebs react to J&K BJP leader's death

Celebrities of the film industry reacted strongly to the killing of Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party leader Wasim Bari and his family members on Wednesday. Riteish Deshmukh, Ashoke Pandit, Anubhav Sinha and Onir condemned the incident on Twitter, while extending their condolences and prayers to the bereaved family. The celebrities called the ‘dastardly attack’ as ‘terrible’, ‘heartbreaking’ and ‘tragic’ and that they were ‘shocked and saddened’ by the incident.

Anubhav Sinha called for an end to the violence, while Ashoke Pandit questioned them being targetted for their only ‘fault’ in ‘believing in India.’ The latter also expressed his anger at the force for their ‘alleged negligence’ in the protection of the family, that led to the commandos facing the brunt.

Here are the reactions

This is terrible & heartbreaking- deepest condolences to the family & loved ones of the victims. https://t.co/IMRbeSpdvF — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 8, 2020

This is truly heartbreaking. Civilians CAN NOT be killed by terrorists on Indian soil every other day. This has to stop. https://t.co/OTb4ABdcgm — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) July 8, 2020

It is so tragic.... How long will civilians die in the crossfire????? Has the new solution failed too???? https://t.co/sL4xUodS4y — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) July 8, 2020

Strongly Condemn the dastardly killing of BJP leader , his father and brother by terrorists. Condolence for the family. Another night of endless killing in Kashmir :-(



BJP leader, his brother and father shot dead in north Kashmir https://t.co/DqqLivE9JK — Onir (@IamOnir) July 8, 2020

Shocked & Saddened to know about the killing of young #BJP leader & District President of Bandipora #WasimBari along with his father & brother who were indiscriminately fired at by #terrorits outside their residence.

Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. ॐ शांति ! pic.twitter.com/QZp48WUYds — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) July 8, 2020

All the bread winners of #WasimBari ‘s family are killed in #Bandipora outside his house.

Imagine the state of women in the family who also will be forgotten till the next killing happens.

Their only fault.

They believed in India. #Speechless pic.twitter.com/lpqmoOKGkj — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) July 8, 2020

7 policemen arrested for their alleged negligence in protecting @BJP4JnK leader #WasimBari hs father & brother who wr killed in terror attack.

Their absence at d site of attack proves of their involvement with d terrorists.

Thank U @JmuKmrPolice for your prompt action.

🙏 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) July 8, 2020

Though the @JmuKmrPolice is fighting #terrorism with full honesty, a thorough investigation must be initiated against those 8 commandos who had dissappeared during the attack. Otherwise this can prove to be fatal for the police force itself.#RIPWasimBari #BashirAhmed#UmerBashir https://t.co/4bLH8ujn98 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) July 8, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, BJP Working President JP Nadda, BJP Secretary Ram Madhav had also expressed their grief and expressed their condolences to the family.

Wasim Bari, who was the former Bandipora BJP president, his father Umar Sultan, also a senior BJP leader, and brother Bashir were shot at by unidentified terrorists outside their residence in Bandipora at 9pm. They succumbed to their injuries.

Though the family had a security cover of 10 PSOs, none of the officers were present at the time of the incident. As per reports, the PSOs have been arrested.

