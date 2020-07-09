Last Updated:

'Terrible': Riteish Deshmukh, Anubhav Sinha, Other Celebs React To J&K BJP Leader's Death

Calling it 'terrible', 'heart-breaking' and more, Riteish Deshmukh, Anubhav Sinha and other celebrities reacted strongly to J&K BJP leader Wasim Bari's death.

Written By
Joel Kurian
'Terrible': Riteish Deshmukh, Anubhav Sinha, other celebs react to J&K BJP leader's death

Celebrities of the film industry reacted strongly to the killing of Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party leader Wasim Bari and his family members on Wednesday. Riteish Deshmukh, Ashoke Pandit, Anubhav Sinha and Onir condemned the incident on Twitter, while extending their condolences and prayers to the bereaved family. The celebrities called the ‘dastardly attack’ as ‘terrible’, ‘heartbreaking’ and ‘tragic’ and that they were ‘shocked and saddened’ by the incident.

READ: Bandipora: BJP Leader & His Family Killed In Terror Attack; 10 PSOs Arrested

Anubhav Sinha called for an end to the violence, while Ashoke Pandit questioned them being targetted for their only ‘fault’ in ‘believing in India.’ The latter also expressed his anger at the force for their ‘alleged negligence’ in the protection of the family, that led to the commandos facing the brunt.

Here are the reactions

READ: Bandipora: Ram Madhav Grieves Killing Of BJP Leader Wasim Bari, Two Kin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, BJP Working President JP Nadda, BJP Secretary Ram Madhav had also expressed their grief and expressed their condolences to the family.

Wasim Bari, who was the former Bandipora BJP president, his father Umar Sultan, also a senior BJP leader,  and brother Bashir were shot at by unidentified terrorists outside their residence in  Bandipora at 9pm. They succumbed to their injuries.

Though the family had a security cover of 10 PSOs, none of the officers were present at the time of the incident. As per reports, the PSOs have been arrested.

READ: JK BJP Leader's Killing Will Be Avenged By Eliminating Terrorists: State Party Chief Raina

READ: PM Modi Takes Cognizance Of J&K BJP Leader's Killing, Extends Condolences To His Kin

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all