Policeman Dragged With Car By Youth In Punjab's Jalandhar While Enforcing Lockdown; Watch

In a shocking attack in Punjab, a youth dragged a Policeman with his car as the cop stopped him while enforcing Coronavirus lockdown. The incident took place in Jalandhar on Saturday when youth was stopped by Punjab Police and was asked to show his curfew pass amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

In the video, it can be seen that the youth drags a policeman identified as ASI Mulkraj on his car's bonnet when he was stopped at the city's Milkbar Chowk. Speaking to news agency ANI, Surjeet Singh, Investigating officer, Jalandhar said: "A car approaching Milkbar Chowk was asked to stop by the police, but the driver didn't stop the car. ASI Mulkraj, who was on duty there climbed the car's bonnet when it didn't stop. The driver dragged the ASI to some distance. Probe on." He added that Additional SHO Gurudev Singh and other officials followed the car and stopped it after 150-200m.

#WATCH Punjab: A car driver drags a police officer on car's bonnet in Jalandhar, after the officer tried to stop the vehicle today, amid #COVID19 lockdown. pic.twitter.com/IZUuTHapsK — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

Attack on Policemen in Patiala

This comes after ASI Harjeet Singh's hand was chopped off and two other police officials were injured when a group of people attacked them in Punjab's Patiala on April 12. As per Police, group of four-five people violated the lockdown adn were travelling in a vehicle. When they were stopped at a vegetable market around 6.15 am by the Mandi board officials and were asked to show curfew pass, they crashed the vehicle against the gate and barricades and then attacked the police personnel on duty.

