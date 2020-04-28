Punjab CM Confirms ASI's Chopped Off Hand 'regaining Movement'; Citizens Hail Braveheart

Punjab Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Harjeet Singh, whose hand was chopped off by a group of Covid-lockdown violators in Patiala 2 weeks ago in a shocking assault, has now started to recover and his hand which was re-implanted has started to regain movement.

Tweeting about this positive news Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh shared the video of the braveheart ASI who was seen smiling in his hospital bed. After a 7 and a half hour surgery on April 12, Harjeet Singh's left-hand was re-implanted, as per a statement from the hospital.

Read: Punjab CM: 'ASI Harjeet Singh Successfully Undergoes Surgery To Repair His Severed Wrist'

It has been 2 weeks since SI Harjeet Singh's hand was operated upon in PGI. I am extremely happy to share that he is recovering well & that his hand has started to regain movement. Sharing this video of braveheart Harjeet Singh with you all. pic.twitter.com/5PD4JyyvdS — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 27, 2020

Read: Punjab Police Arrests 6 After Officer's Hand Chopped Off While Enforcing Covid LockdownHeading 2

How Netizens reacted

Hats off to such a brave heart. May god bless him . Wish Sir a speedy recovery — whysoserious (@lemmebwhtim) April 27, 2020

Great. Thanks for sharing this positive information 🙏👍 — Brig. Jay Kaul (@Jaykaul) April 27, 2020

It was very heartbreaking incident i have ever seen..... Thank God SI is recovering...... 🙏 — Adv. ShivkipReet(Punjab) (@ShivkiP) April 27, 2020

Violators attack police

Some persons traveling in a vehicle were denied entry into the Patiala vegetable market by the Mandi board officials at 6.15 am on April 12 amid the lockdown. They not only refused to show the curfew pass but also crashed the vehicle against the barricades put up there. Subsequently, they attacked the police personnel on duty. While ASI Harjeet Singh's hand was chopped off, the Station House Officer sustained an injury on his elbow and another official on his arm. Meanwhile, Harjeet Singh was first rushed to the Rajindra Hospital after which he was referred to PGI Hospital in Chandigarh. Later, the authorities arrested as many as nine people wearing the robes of Nihang Sikhs from a Gurudwara in Balbera village in connection with this horrific crime.

Read: Swords, Kattas, Petrol: Shocking Arsenal Recovered From Goons Who Cut Off Punjab Cop's Arm

Read: WATCH: Arnab Goswami Issues Statement After Being Interrogated For Over 12 Hours