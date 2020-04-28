'Main Bhi Harjeet Singh': Telangana Police Stand With Punjab Cop Whose Hand Was Cut Off

Showing solidarity to Punjab Police and ASI Harjeeet Singh whose hand was chopped off in a barbaric attack on April 12, Telangana Police participated in 'Main Bhi Harjeet Singh' campaign. Launched by Punjab Police, the campaign extends support to ASI and other Police officers in the line of duty during Covid-19 pandemic who are being attacked. Telangana Police changed names on their badges to 'Harjeet Singh' for a day and held banners that read: 'Mai Bhi Harjeet Singh'.

Telangana Police today participated in 'Main Bhi Harjeet Singh' campaign, launched by Punjab Police, & changed names on their badges to 'Harjeet Singh' for today, in support of ASI Harjeeet Singh whose hand was dismembered (& later replanted) in an attack in Patiala on April 12. pic.twitter.com/Yw7OYRAEZ3 — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

READ | Swords, kattas, petrol: Shocking arsenal recovered from goons who cut off Punjab cop's arm

Meanwhile, CM Captain Amarinder Singh shared a video of the braveheart ASI who smiling in his hospital bed. After a 7 and a half hour surgery, ASI Harjeet Singh's left-hand was re-implanted, as per a statement from the hospital.

READ | Punjab CM: 'ASI Harjeet Singh successfully undergoes surgery to repair his severed wrist'

Attack on Policemen

ASI Harjeet Singh's hand was chopped off and two other police officials were injured when a group of people attacked them in Punjab's Patiala on April 12. As per Police, group of four-five people violated the lockdown adn were travelling in a vehicle. When they were stopped at a vegetable market around 6.15 am by the Mandi board officials and were asked to show curfew pass, they crashed the vehicle against the gate and barricades and then attacked the police personnel on duty.

READ | Punjab police launches campaign to show solidarity with colleague whose hand was chopped

READ | Punjab CM confirms ASI's chopped off hand 'regaining movement'; citizens hail braveheart