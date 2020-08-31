Prashant Bhushan Accepts Counsel's 'Re 1 Donation' After SC's Sentencing In Contempt Case

After Supreme Court's sentenced him a fine of Re.1, senior SC advocate Prashant Bhushan accepted his lawyer Rajeev Dhawan's 'donation' of Re.1 on Monday, hinting at a decision to pay the court-levied fine. The apex court's 3-judge Bench in its judgment sentenced Bhushan to pay a fine of 1 Rupee by September 15 or face three months in prison and three-year disbarment from practising in the Supreme Court - in case of non-payment. The SC bench had convicted Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for his two tweets on the judiciary and CJI SA Bobade.

Bhushan accepts donation

My lawyer & senior colleague Rajiv Dhavan contributed 1 Re immediately after the contempt judgement today which I gratefully accepted pic.twitter.com/vVXmzPe4ss — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) August 31, 2020

SC: Pay Re 1 or 3-month jail & 3-yr disbarment

The bench Bhushan’s actions during the pendency of the contempt case against him stating that he had tried to interfere with the ongoing judicial process by releasing his statements in the press even before they were filed before the top court. Bhushan has been directed to pay the fine before September 15 via DD, as he had earlier expressed his willingness to file a review petition challenging the Supreme Court's guilty verdict. With Justice Arun Mishra, who was heading the 3-judge bench, retiring on September 2, the review petition (if filed) will have to be listed before a different bench of the Supreme Court.

Bhushan: 'Won't apologise for tweets or statement'

Earlier on August 24, Bhushan filed a supplementary reply - affirming 'Supreme Court as the last bastion of hope for protection of fundamental rights'. He said that if he retracted a statement he believed to be true or offer an insincere apology, it would amount to contempt of his conscience. Previously, the bench had directed Bhushan to render an unconditional apology for his submitted statement by 24 August, fixing an August 25 date for the hearing.

On August 20, Bhushan sought a deferment on his sentencing and said, “I do not ask for mercy, I do not appeal to magnanimity. I am here, therefore, to cheerfully submit to any penalty that can lawfully be inflicted upon me for what the Court has determined to be an offence, and what appears to me to be the highest duty of a citizen,” in his statement. Attorney General KK Venugopal requested the bench to spare Bhushan from punishment and forgive or warn him, while Bhushan's counsel Rajeev Dhavan called for statesmanship from the court.

SC holds Bhushan guilty

On 14 August, the SC had held Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for posting tweets to malign the image of the judiciary. Maintaining that Bhushan's tweet commenting on CJI SA Bobde's photo on a motorcycle in Nagpur and alleging the 'SC is under lockdown' was factually incorrect and could 'shake the confidence' of the public. Observing on Bhushan's second tweet alleging the SC and the previous four CJI's role in the 'destruction of Indian democracy in the past 6 years', the SC said that the criticism is not against a particular judge but the institution of the Supreme Court and the institution of the CJI.

