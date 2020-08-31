India-China Clash: BJP Hails Army After It Foils PLA's Incursion Attempts In Ladakh

Commenting on the recent Indo-China clashes in Ladakh's Pangong Tso Lake, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra, on Monday said that this issue was not a matter of a political party, but a matter of the nation. He added that the saffron party thanked the Army for its bravery. Indian Army pre-empted the 'provocative military movements' of the Chinese Army on the intervening night of 29-30 August.

BJP: 'Salute Indian Army's bravery'

"The issue of China is not of any party, it is a matter of the nation. The defence ministry has already issued a statement. On behalf of the BJP, we salute the Indian Army's bravery," said Patra at a BJP press conference.

India thwarts China's attempt to change status quo at Eastern Ladakh; Army warns Beijing

Indian Army pre-empts Chinese attack

Earlier in the day, Colonel Aman Anand, PRO, Indian Army in a statement said that the Chinese side carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo. "Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground," the official statement by the Defence Ministry said. Moreover, the Army has confirmed that there has been no physical clash between Indian and Chinese troops near the southern bank of Pangong Tso in Eastern Ladakh. A Brigade Commander level Flag Meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve the issues.

LAC talks: India rejects China's 'equidistant disengagement' idea in Ladakh's Finger area

India pulls out of Kavkaz-2020

On Saturday, India announced that it is withdrawing from a multilateral war game in Russia next month that is also expected to be attended by the Chinese and Pakistani troops. In a late-night statement, a defence ministry spokesperson said India has decided not to send its contingent to the exercise in view of the coronavirus pandemic and "consequent difficulties". This decision gains higher significance after China's provocative actions along the LAC on Friday night.

India withdraws from multilateral war game in Russia

Chinese Army pulls back

Over five rounds of Indo-China talks, the Chinese People's Liberation Army has retreated from the Finger 4 area and Patrol point 14 along the LAC. The talks have discussed finalising the modalities for further de-escalation and disengagement of troops. While China has retreated from Galwan Valley, they are currently around Finger 5 area near the Pangong Tso Lake, with large troops and equipment in the 5-km stretch from Finger 5 to 8. India has recently rejected China's suggestion of "equidistant disengagement" from the Finger area in Ladakh, insisting on complete 'disengagement and de-escalation' of troops. 20 jawans were martyred on June 5-6 amid a violent face-off between Indo-China troops at LAC's Galwan Valley.

