Congress' Priyanka Vadra Slams Centre Over Jamia's Dec 15 CCTV Footage

As the Jamia Millia Islamia students released the CCTV footage of Police hitting the students in the reading hall on December 15, both Congress and BJP have reacted to it on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Uttar Pradesh General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has claimed that it is visible in the video that Police are hitting the students, which proves Home Minister and Delhi Police lied. She went on to add that even after seeing this video if no action is taken against those who resorted to violence after anti-CAA protest in Jamia last December, then the Central government's intentions would be exposed.

देखिए कैसे दिल्ली पुलिस पढ़ने वाले छात्रों को अंधाधुंध पीट रही है। एक लड़का किताब दिखा रहा है लेकिन पुलिस वाला लाठियां चलाए जा रहा है।



गृह मंत्री और दिल्ली पुलिस के अधिकारियों ने झूठ बोला कि उन्होंने लाइब्रेरी में घुस कर किसी को नहीं पीटा।..1/2 pic.twitter.com/vusHAGyWLh — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 16, 2020

BJP calls the video fake

Meanwhile, BJP's Suresh Nakhua has called the video fake. Taking to Twitter, he has questioned why a student in the library was wearing a mask. He has claimed that these are not students but rioters.

Didn't expect you to propagate fake news.



Which student sits in library wearing a mask ?



These are rioters and not students. https://t.co/eWkKooSN0L — Suresh Nakhua 🇮🇳 ( सुरेश नाखुआ ) (@SureshNakhua) February 16, 2020

Alleged Police brutality in Jamia

The Jamia co-ordination committee on Saturday shared CCTV footage from December 15, 2019, in which police officers are seen hitting students in the library of the Jamia Millia Islamia University. The video is allegedly from the first-floor reading hall in the university, shows police dressed in full riot gear hitting students in the library. The police have reportedly taken cognizance of the issue.

